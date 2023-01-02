ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

McCarthy: Cowboys OL Matt Farniok to have 21-day practice window activated Wednesday

By Todd Brock
 3 days ago
The Cowboys have seemingly patched together their offensive line lately with chewing gum, duct tape, and a few multitasking Pro Bowlers. They even survived an in-game injury to center Tyler Biadasz by switching out three-fifths of the unit in Week 17’s victory over Tennessee.

But word out of Frisco is that reinforcements are coming.

Matt Farniok’s 21-day practice window is set to be opened on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. The head coach made the revelation to media members during a Monday press conference.

The guard suffered a torn hamstring in the team’s 24-6 win over Detroit on Oct. 23. At the time, it was thought that the injury would hold the second-year man out “about six weeks.” It’s turned into nine.

Farniok is listed as a guard, but he has also served as the backup center and even been a lead blocker out of the fullback slot. His availability for the postseason would offer some depth, versatility, and peace of mind for a Cowboys line that’s already asking several players to do double-duty at backup positions.

After Biadasz’s injury against the Titans, Connor McGovern slid over from left guard to handle snaps. Rookie Tyler Smith moved from left tackle to take over at guard, and veteran Jason Peters came in at left tackle. Tyron Smith had already made a move to the right side of the line, playing at tackle after the loss of Terence Steele.

Farniok was a seventh-round draft pick out of Nebraska in 2021. He played in 75% or more offensive snaps in each of the Cowboys’ first three games after seeing very limited action as a rookie.

