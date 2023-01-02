First Day Hike returns: 30 make trek at Dismal Swamp State Park

SOUTH MILLS — For the first time in two years Dismal Swamp State Park welcomed visitors back for its First Day Hike.

About 30 people joined N.C. Park Ranger Katie Sanford for a roughly two-mile roundtrip walk along Canal Trail on Sunday, the first day of 2023.

“We’re excited to have everybody back for our First Day Hike,” Sandford said while welcoming guests.

Sunday marked the return of the First Day Hike to Dismal Swamp State Park since Jan. 1, 2020. The hikes were canceled the following two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Day Hike is a tradition that dates to 1992, when the first New Year’s Day nature walk was held in Massachusetts. The tradition eventually spread to state parks across the nation. On Sunday, all North Carolina state parks hosted First Day hikes, as did parks in each of the nation’s 50 states, Sanford said.

The Dismal Swamp walk kicked off at 11 a.m. from the park’s visitor center and proceeded north up Canal Trail, which runs parallel to the 22-mile-long Dismal Swamp Canal. Sanford stopped at two outdoor exhibits — a replica moonshine still and a flat boat — to discuss the Dismal Swamp’s history with moonshining and logging.

She explained how for decades the swamp was a popular hideaway for moonshiners. At the flat boat exhibit, Sanford discussed the history of how the swamp was logged for its once-abundant Atlantic white cedar trees. The canal and the ditches that span west from the canal were all once used to transport lumber by boat.

The swamp also is home to several species of animals, including white-tailed deer, black bears, foxes, coyotes, otters and rarely observed bobcats.

“Count yourself lucky if you spot a bobcat,” Sanford said. “They are very elusive.”

The pinnacle of the hike was a visit to the base of North Carolina’s largest persimmon tree. Towering 98 feet from the top of the canal’s west bank, the common persimmon is listed in the N.C. Champion Tree program database. According to the online database, which is found at ncforestservice.gov., Camden County also is home to two other Champion Trees, an 84-foot cherrybark oak and a 105-foot swamp tupelo.

The tree bears the human edible persimmon fruit, which must be eaten at the most particular time, otherwise its taste is not so pleasant, Sanford said.

Responding to one hiker’s question, Sanford said the exact age of the tree is unknown. If she had to guess she would say the tree is about 60 years old, she said.

The First Day Hike concluded at the visitor center, where hikers were greeted with hot chocolate and the opportunity to browse the center’s exhibit.

Tim Aydlett, president of Friends of Dismal Swamp State Park, said he enjoyed Sunday’s hike but was a tad disappointed more people didn’t turn out.

He attributed the hike’s low participation in part to being held on a Sunday when many people were attending worship services. Plus, Sunday marked the first hike since COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted.

“You know, COVID has affected this country in so many ways,” he said.

Aydlett, who is a retired school principal, has been involved with the state park system for many years. He is a founding member of Friends of Dismal Swamp State Park, and he was recently appointed president of the state Friends of State Parks, after serving as the group’s vice president.

Aydlett said state park attendance thrived during the pandemic because people wanted to get outside and away from large gatherings. The 2020 hike saw record-high attendance with nearly 1,000 people taking part. The previous year’s hike, in 2019, saw about 60 people join the hike.

Thirty-five of the state’s 42 state parks are supported by a Friends chapter, Aydlett said. The state Friends group aims to encourage community members in areas of the non-represented parks to form Friends chapters to help raise funds and to advocate for state parks.

Aydlett said one of his two main goals as state president of Friends of State Parks is to arrange students to have park access through the state’s YIPEE grant program.

YIPEE stands for Youth in Parks Environmental Education, which provides grant money for class trips to state parks, Aydlett said. While the program is especially suited to science classes, “you can integrate it across the curriculum,” Aydlett said.

Aydlett’s second goal is to provide an educational opportunity for K-12 teachers to learn from state park rangers about ways they can incorporate environmental concerns and conservation into their teaching, he said.

Staff writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.