Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.
Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning. A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The shooting happened inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. Investigators say the victim and shooter had a disagreement over work being performed on the building. Reading police say the gunman is only known to the victim by a nickname. A round was recovered after a search of the location, police said. The victim is expected to recover.
Comments / 11