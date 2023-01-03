Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.

Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.

A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting happened inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street.

Investigators say the victim and shooter had a disagreement over work being performed on the building.

Reading police say the gunman is only known to the victim by a nickname.

A round was recovered after a search of the location, police said.

The victim is expected to recover.