Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.

 3 days ago

Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.

A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting happened inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street.

Investigators say the victim and shooter had a disagreement over work being performed on the building.

Reading police say the gunman is only known to the victim by a nickname.

A round was recovered after a search of the location, police said.

The victim is expected to recover.

evil white bitch
3d ago

Reading Pa has already gone to hell look at the ppl running the city it will never be what it once was.

Cheryl Ann
3d ago

this entire country is the same way. No one can lump just one town nor one state as being bad/dangerous. Take off your rose colored glasses. It's the person that acts not the town or state... start cleaning up the trash walking your streets and things will turn around... And I do mean ALL RACES! There is trash in EVERY RACE! None of us get out of it... Start making smarter choices!

