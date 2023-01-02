HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the game at 6:22 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday night for its record-extending 20th world junior hockey title. The 19-year-old Arizona Coyotes forward took a pass from Joshua Roy on a 2-on-1 and beat goalie Tomas Suchanek in the 3-on-3 extra period after Canada blew a 2-0 lead in the third period. “It means everything,” Guenther said. “You never know when you’re going to get the opportunity to win again. To be here with this team and play in front of these fans and just the whole situation, it couldn’t have ended better.” Shane Wright, on his 19th birthday, also scored for Canada, and Thomas Milic made 24 saves. Connor Bedard was selected the tournament MVP.

54 MINUTES AGO