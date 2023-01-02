Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Related
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Popculture
Disney World Ride to Undergo Lengthy Refurbishment, Closure in 2023
Those visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 may not get a chance to ride the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster as it undergoes some serious maintenance. According to a report by All Ears, the attraction will be closed starting on Feb. 20, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until "summer 2023." The reason listed for the closure is "heavy refurbishment."
Walt Disney World vacations land some people in debt, study shows
Parents with children younger than 18 are the most likely to take on the extra expense.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneybymark.com
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneytips.com
Freezing Temperatures to Shut Down Disney Park for Three Days
Walt Disney World may not be having a white Christmas, but Central Florida is certainly in for a very cold one!. Low temperatures over the holiday weekend are forecasted to be near freezing, with highs only in the 40s for most of Central Florida this Friday through Sunday, December 23-25, 2022. While there are plenty of ways to stay warm if it happens to be this chilly during your upcoming Disney vacation, there are select experiences that may shut down due to near-freezing temps.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand
A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction
Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at...
‘Tacky’ couple shamed for blocking row to find ‘right’ passenger for third seat
Airplane seating arrangements can make or break your flight experience, but one couple has divided the internet after sharing their strategy to find the “right person” to be the third in their row. Southwest Airlines has an “open seating” policy, meaning there are no assigned seats, according to its website. Passengers are assigned to boarding groups (A, B or C) and a boarding position (1-60), which decides what order they board in. Instagram user Jeff Martin posted a video showing the “hack” he and his wife use for a pleasant flight. “Southwest flight. We took the aisle and window until we found the...
Disney World extended evening theme park hours through mid-March 2023
Disney World has kicked off extended theme park hours on select nights for certain select resort guests. Those staying at certain participating hotels will receive an additional two hours at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom on Mondays and Wednesdays. This is taking place as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Good News Network
Incredible Time-Lapse Shows 12,000-Ton Bridge Being Slid into Place Above Highway in Record-Setting Feat
Incredible time-lapse footage shows a 12,600-ton bridge being slid into place across a highway in a world-record-setting engineering feat. Around 450 people spent 40 hours over the Christmas week slowly positioning the gigantic structure over the M42 in Warwickshire, England, at a speed of around 15 feet per hour. The...
Aviation International News
Walt Disney's Other Mouse
While Walt Disney used various commercial and business aircraft to support his many entertainment, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic projects, the one most closely associated with the man and his dreams was his beloved Grumman Gulfstream I. Think about it: in one way or another, whether through movies, TV, or a visit...
disneytips.com
Celebrity Singer Shows Off Life Updates on Walt Disney World Vacation
A famous singer, television host, actress, and most recently, celebrity narrator for EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional recently showcased some of the new changes in her life on a recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, it’s well-known that every year as part of the Disney Park’s International...
disneytips.com
As Disney Closes Attractions for Refurbishments, Fans Wonder How ‘Temporary’ This Animal Kingdom Closure Will Be
As we wave goodbye to 2022 and venture ahead into 2023, Walt Disney World barrels headfirst into the new year by closing a handful of attractions for refurbishments. Many Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort super fans already know that January is one of the slower months at a Disney Park.
Comments / 0