ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Disney Raises Park Prices Again

Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Disney World Ride to Undergo Lengthy Refurbishment, Closure in 2023

Those visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 may not get a chance to ride the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster as it undergoes some serious maintenance. According to a report by All Ears, the attraction will be closed starting on Feb. 20, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until "summer 2023." The reason listed for the closure is "heavy refurbishment."
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Freezing Temperatures to Shut Down Disney Park for Three Days

Walt Disney World may not be having a white Christmas, but Central Florida is certainly in for a very cold one!. Low temperatures over the holiday weekend are forecasted to be near freezing, with highs only in the 40s for most of Central Florida this Friday through Sunday, December 23-25, 2022. While there are plenty of ways to stay warm if it happens to be this chilly during your upcoming Disney vacation, there are select experiences that may shut down due to near-freezing temps.
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Deadline

Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline

Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
New York Post

UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand

A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
disneytips.com

Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only

MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction

Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

‘Tacky’ couple shamed for blocking row to find ‘right’ passenger for third seat

Airplane seating arrangements can make or break your flight experience, but one couple has divided the internet after sharing their strategy to find the “right person” to be the third in their row. Southwest Airlines has an “open seating” policy, meaning there are no assigned seats, according to its website. Passengers are assigned to boarding groups (A, B or C) and a boarding position (1-60), which decides what order they board in. Instagram user Jeff Martin posted a video showing the “hack” he and his wife use for a pleasant flight. “Southwest flight. We took the aisle and window until we found the...
Disney Diary

Disney World extended evening theme park hours through mid-March 2023

Disney World has kicked off extended theme park hours on select nights for certain select resort guests. Those staying at certain participating hotels will receive an additional two hours at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom on Mondays and Wednesdays. This is taking place as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration...
Aviation International News

Walt Disney's Other Mouse

While Walt Disney used various commercial and business aircraft to support his many entertainment, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic projects, the one most closely associated with the man and his dreams was his beloved Grumman Gulfstream I. Think about it: in one way or another, whether through movies, TV, or a visit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

Celebrity Singer Shows Off Life Updates on Walt Disney World Vacation

A famous singer, television host, actress, and most recently, celebrity narrator for EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional recently showcased some of the new changes in her life on a recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, it’s well-known that every year as part of the Disney Park’s International...

Comments / 0

Community Policy