Airplane seating arrangements can make or break your flight experience, but one couple has divided the internet after sharing their strategy to find the “right person” to be the third in their row. Southwest Airlines has an “open seating” policy, meaning there are no assigned seats, according to its website. Passengers are assigned to boarding groups (A, B or C) and a boarding position (1-60), which decides what order they board in. Instagram user Jeff Martin posted a video showing the “hack” he and his wife use for a pleasant flight. “Southwest flight. We took the aisle and window until we found the...

1 DAY AGO