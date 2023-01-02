Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Sam Howell gets major upgrade after Ron Rivera walks back Taylor Heinicke decision
The Washington Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 after they came up short against the Cleveland Browns, but that hasn’t stopped them from having a bit of quarterback drama heading into Week 18. After initially labeling Taylor Heinicke as the starter, it looks like Ron Rivera has changed his mind, and decided to label Sam Howell as the starter for Washington’s final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
Yardbarker
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
Yardbarker
Yankees Analyst Hypes Up A Top Young Prospect
As things currently stand, the New York Yankees will be forced to use Oswaldo Cabrera as a regular player. That’s not a bad thing at all, in case you were wondering: the 2022 rookie hit .247/.312/.429 with six home runs, a 111 wRC+ (100 is considered league-average offensive performance), and 1.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in just 44 games.
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers-Bulls package to send Alex Caruso back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made an ill-fated decision in the 2021 offseason to not re-sign Alex Caruso. Los Angeles could have retained Caruso with bird rights but after re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, the team did not want to take the luxury tax implications that would have come with re-signing Caruso.
Bruce Arians Weighs in on Buccaneers Coaching Situation
It feels right, that on the same day that Bruce Arians was inducted into the Bucs' Ring of Honor, the team went on to put up their best offensive effort of the season, all the while securing a home playoff game at Raymond James Stadium.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Yardbarker
Cowboys OC Comments On A Head Coaching Future
The head coaching carousel in the NFL is on full tilt at the moment. In this season alone, three head coaches have been fired, and there will likely be more openings after the season has been completed as well. Many NFL pundits have pointed to Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen...
chatsports.com
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
chatsports.com
The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals
What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...
chatsports.com
MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News
Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
chatsports.com
Morning Skate: Classic
Hopefully you enjoyed a good holiday weekend and your 2023 is off to a strong start. The Bruins did their part, giving us a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in yesterday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park. While the game itself was nothing to write home about for...
