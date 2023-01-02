ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

No snow day for City of Casper; transit, other services may be delayed or unavailable

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is open for business today, though transit services and other city services may be delayed or unavailable. “Casper street crews have worked unabated through the night and have been able to make Casper’s arterial, collector, and some typically challenging streets accessible for vehicular traffic,” City Manager Carter Napier said. “My thanks to the city crews who have been literally working around the clock shifts since Sunday morning to keep main streets within our community as accessible as possible.”
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications

Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) No Swimming: Demolition of old Casper YMCA building underway

CASPER, Wyo. — The building where generations of Casper families swam, played sports and spent countless childhood summer days will soon be only a memory. Demolition of the old Family YMCA Building of Casper got underway last month, roughly 60 years after it was dedicated in an opening ceremony on Dec. 2, 1962.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center

A seized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today

The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday. "Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning. City Hall and trash...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute

CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming

Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy