No snow day for City of Casper; transit, other services may be delayed or unavailable
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is open for business today, though transit services and other city services may be delayed or unavailable. “Casper street crews have worked unabated through the night and have been able to make Casper’s arterial, collector, and some typically challenging streets accessible for vehicular traffic,” City Manager Carter Napier said. “My thanks to the city crews who have been literally working around the clock shifts since Sunday morning to keep main streets within our community as accessible as possible.”
Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications
Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
(PHOTOS) No Swimming: Demolition of old Casper YMCA building underway
CASPER, Wyo. — The building where generations of Casper families swam, played sports and spent countless childhood summer days will soon be only a memory. Demolition of the old Family YMCA Building of Casper got underway last month, roughly 60 years after it was dedicated in an opening ceremony on Dec. 2, 1962.
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center
A seized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
City of Casper Asks Kensington Heights Residents to Move Their Cars This Afternoon
While the sun may be shining, there's still ample snow on the ground and the City of Casper is doing their best to make roads drivable for Casper residents. The City of Casper snow plowers have been working day and night to make the roads safe to drive on and, now, they need a little help.
Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today
The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday. "Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning. City Hall and trash...
Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
Casper Police Chief, Sergeant, Officers, Detectives and Dispatchers Recognized for Years of Service
The Casper Police Department recently took to their social media pages to recognize the years of service of several of their team members, including Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters. "The Casper Police Department would like to take moment to recognize Chief Keith McPheeters, Officer Craig Morrison, and Sergeant Mitch Hill...
Casper Helps Its Own – Multiple Good Samaritans Help Drivers Get Unstuck From the Snow
Casper was faced with yet another snow storm from Mother Nature this weekend, as both Sunday and Monday produced several inches of snow. But, just because the snow falls, that doesn't mean that the city can just shut down. People have places to be, so they scraped off their cars, turned on the defrost, and made the long, long journey to whatever destination awaited them.
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
“We Deal with it Because We Have to.” WYDOT talks Staffing Shortages and Workarounds.
"Certainly we have been dealing with staffing shortages for a while. They have been worse this year [2022]." Luke Reiner, the director of Wyoming Department of Transportation, told K2Radio News that his vision for 2023 is filling those vacancies so they can complete their mission fully. "We are working very...
Natrona County government offices will close Jan. 3 due to winter weather, hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s governmental offices will be closed Jan. 3, as many Casper roads remain unsafe following two days of winter weather. This includes the Natrona County Library and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Emergency services will remain operational throughout the day, though non-emergency offices will...
“The Sandcastle Lady” Strikes Again, This Time with a Snow Sculpture
Catherine Johnson Morris is a recent retiree, which she highly recommends. Now she has more time to play. Morris was a teacher of the blind and visually impaired for the Natrona County School District up until June. You may know her as “the sandcastle lady,” which is her preferred medium....
Snow Dumped Over a Foot on Casper-Area, 20″ on Casper Mountain
On this morning's Day Weather Podcast, it was reported that the Casper area got over 12" of snow in some places. The mountain saw over 20" according to the National Weather Service. Today's inclement forecast is chilly with increasing wind. The snow is blowing and drifting in and around highways.
Natrona County Administrative Offices Close on Tuesday
Natrona County government offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm, according to a news release from the county. The closures affect the administrative offices and departments at 201 N. David St. The county intends to reopen the offices at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency and essential services...
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
