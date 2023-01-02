Read full article on original website
'The whole school loved him': 22-year-old Hawaii football player dies in construction accident
Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii. His high school football coach remembers him as a "gentle giant" and said, “everybody loved Sione, the whole school loved him, the administration, the faculty.” KHNL's Kyle Chinen reports.Jan. 1, 2023.
Bowie High School mourns football player's death
Bowie High School students and staff are mourning the tragic death of 16-year-old Colby Price, a standout football player for the Jackrabbits. Price died from injuries suffered in a crash Monday in Montague County, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said Tuesday. Price was a first-team all-district defensive lineman...
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
A Mom Whose Son Died on the Football Field Feels Familiar Grief Watching Damar Hamlin
Amy Stover lost her son to a football injury in 2013. Damar Hamlin’s collapse brought her back to that fateful day and its lessons.
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors
There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Hamlin's uncle describes moment family saw him collapse onto the field
CNN's Adrienne Broaddus talks to Damar Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn about the moment he saw his nephew collapse during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Arizona family reliving teen's tragic death after Hamlin's similar collapse
The American Heart Association states the majority of deaths from the ‘sudden blunt impact to the chest’ happen in sports, mostly baseball, and overwhelmingly young men.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move
It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
3 keys to BYU’s 64-59 loss to Loyola Marymount
The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team lost to the Loyola Marymount Lions in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
First line of defense is a priority for BYU football
Jay Hill and his new defensive staff have a big task ahead of the Cougars’ entrance into Big 12 in 2023: rebuild a defensive line to be competitive in the Power Five league.
