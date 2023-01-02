ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Youngest Black mayor in the U.S. takes office in Earle, Arkansas

EARLE, Ark. — The youngest elected Black mayor in the U.S. officially took office Sunday, new Earle, Arkansas, Mayor Jaylen Smith announced on social media. The City of Earle elected the 18-year-old to be the next mayor in a run-off election on Dec. 6. Jaylen Smith celebrated the win...
EARLE, AR

