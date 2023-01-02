Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome
A woman was killed and an Atlanta firefighter injured in a serious housefire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
Police investigating shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — A man was shot and injured in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Atlanta Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition; however, was not forthcoming about what precisely occurred. Police though did say...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire on top of Atlanta's Westin Peachtree hotel appears to knock 99X off air for a time
ATLANTA - Less than a month after announcing its return, 99X appears to be back off the air due to a fire at its tower site. Smoke could be seen billowing from tower on top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, about 723 feet above the streets of Downtown Atlanta just after 1 p.m. Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms move through the heart of metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are now under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in west Georgia as storms move into the metro Atlanta area. The storm has produced one tornado warning in Upson County as...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for dangerous duo in SE Atlanta choking, stabbing assault
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a man and woman in connection to brutal assault that landed another woman in the hospital in early December. On Dec. 10 around 9:15 p.m., police say they responded to the Cook Out restaurant located at 403 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta where the male suspect physically choked the victim, while the female suspect stabbed her with a knife.
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
‘Angel on Earth:’ Longtime girlfriend remembers man killed by DeKalb tire shop customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The longtime girlfriend of the Tires Plus worker killed on the job says it’s a shame such a peaceful person died such a violent death. DeKalb County police say 24-year-old Daniel Gordon was shot and killed by a customer who thought he was stealing his car.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency. The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released. According to a release from Delta, the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother to receive mental evaluation
ATLANTA - The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a Buckhead grandmother was delayed Tuesday. Court officials say the hearing 23-year-old Antonio Brown was pushed back to a later date to allow for a mental evaluation. Police found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10...
‘He laid his life on the line:’ Teen saved friend who fell in icy lake before drowning, family says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Cobb County teenager who died after falling through a frozen lake was trying to save a friend’s life. The incident happened last week on Ellison Lake in Kennesaw. Police said a group of teenagers were playing on the ice when two of them went through. Rescuers were able to pull one teenager out of the water, but it took more than an hour to recover the other teen.
A heavily armed man caused panic at a supermarket. But did he break the law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed several times, APD says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is in critical condition after police say someone he knows stabbed him several times. Officers were called to a home on Paines Ave. NW just before 7:30 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with several stab wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wrganews.com
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
