Dearborn Officer Escapes Injury After Man Fires Rifle Into Police Car

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an officer conducting surveillance has escaped injury after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car.

The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department’s Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 7:35 a.m. Monday when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by the man with the rifle.

A Michigan State Police public information officer says on Twitter that the suspect shot into the unmarked police vehicle and ran off.

The tweets say the officer was able to leave the scene and wasn’t hurt.

They say detectives have two suspects in custody that they are interviewing.