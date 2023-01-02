ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
CLINTON, UT
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with Alana Brophy. Salt Lake City International Airport Ranked Top in …. The SLC International Airport was ranked number 1 in the U.S. and third in the world. Speaker Battle Continues, McCarthy Refuses to Back …. The longest election battle in over 160...
UTAH STATE
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him

Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing.   Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jan. 5, 2023 Full Weather Forecast. The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!

Salt Lake City mulls major change to electric vehicle infrastructure policy

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is preparing for massive fuel infrastructure changes as more drivers turn to electric vehicles. Members of the Salt Lake City Council were briefed Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would require developers of new apartment and condominium construction projects to make at least 20% of newly designated parking stalls electric vehicle-ready.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
Utah football is close, but there's still an elusive hurdle to climb

PASADENA, Calif. — The result was the same, but the pain of the Rose Bowl was seemingly worse the second time. In the first go around against Ohio State, Utah went toe-to-toe with an offensive juggernaut and lost by 3 points. In the follow-up meeting against a Penn State team that appeared to be a mirror image of the Utah program, the game wasn't particularly close.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

