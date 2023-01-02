Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson On Physical Limitations Following His Career-Ending Injury, Magnum TA Inspiring Him
Arn Anderson recently took to his podcast, “ARN,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Arn discussed what physical limitations he has after his career-ending injury, how Magnum TA inspires him, and more. Here are the highlights:. What physical activities he could not do after his shoulder surgery:. Throw...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise
As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dark Results – Episode 177
The following are the results from episode 177 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 3, 2022. Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) def. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) def. Adrian Alanis &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. – Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Lineup For This Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we now have three titles matches announced for Battle of the Belts V, which will take place immediately following Friday night’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the updated Battle of the Belts V lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On The Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Match From WWE RAW
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the opening match for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Under the influence of Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt, Bliss snapped and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Mansury Says AEW’s Production Is More Like A Legitimate Sport
During a recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, AEW’s new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury commented on how the production of AEW is more like legitimate sport, what he’s planning for the new presentation, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After AEW Dynamite?, Darby Allin Addresses Hometown Crowd
During the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Championship for a second time. Following the match, the new TNT Champion celebrated with his mentor Sting. After the show went off the air, Darby Allin addressed his hometown...
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Doesn’t Know What The Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble Means
LA Knight will be facing Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Knight appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss the match. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Date & Location Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and venue for Battle of the Belts VI via their website. The sixth edition of the quarterly special on TNT is scheduled for April 7 and will emanate from the Ryan Centre in Kingston, Rhode Island. The show will be part of a live episode of AEW Rampage, airing immediately after Rampage goes off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 1/4/23
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 864,000 viewers, down from the show last week, which did 876,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.28. AEW Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Reveals Favorite Match Of 2022, Lots Of News On Lashley, Austin, LA Knight, More
WWE Superstar LA Knight is set to appear on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump.” It was recently announced that Knight will be facing off against Bray Wyatt in a ‘Pitch Black’ match at WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022 pay-per-view event:. The following names...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW & Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show For This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint show for January 21. The show is being called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two and will go down from the Yokohama Arena. This was hinted at when NOAH’s KONGO faction confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks) Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Store, New Day Note, More
Mercedes Mone’, formerly WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, has officially launched a Pro Wrestling Tees store. You can find a link to her page in the tweet below:. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter today to explain why The New Day went to NXT. He wrote,. “The New Day...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Discusses Free Agency, What’s Next For Him
At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023, Nick Aldis became a free agent. Speaking on “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion commented on what it’s like to finally be a free agent, what’s next for him, and more. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – The Young Bucks & AEW In Contract Talks
The Young Bucks and All Elite Wrestling are in talks for a new deal. According to a report from Fightful Select, the two AEW EVPs recently began talks about signing new contracts with the promotion. As of this writing, there is no word on if pen has been put to paper or if talks are ongoing. For what it’s worth, word of the contract talks has made its way to the locker room.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Reveals Why Dexter Lumis Isn’t Clicking For Him
Jimmy Korderas is back with the latest edition of his Reffin’ Rant series. In this week’s video, the former WWE referee explains why the Dexter Lumis character and the ongoing storyline aren’t clicking for him. He said,. “I love seeing talent move up to the main roster...
Comments / 0