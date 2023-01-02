Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
Kenny Omega Honors Will Ospreay Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody co-main event match. In the final moments, Omega nailed Ospreay with the Kamigoye, Kota Ibushi’s finisher, and pinned The Assassin with the One Winged Angel to capture the gold.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite?, Darby Allin Addresses Hometown Crowd
During the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Championship for a second time. Following the match, the new TNT Champion celebrated with his mentor Sting. After the show went off the air, Darby Allin addressed his hometown...
Tony Khan Comments On Dustin Rhodes Being An Integral Part Of AEW
Earlier this week, AEW President Tony Khan appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast. In a conversation with Justin Simmons & Stew Myrick, Tony hyped up the new-look version of AEW Dynamite, in addition to speaking about ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks, AEW World Champion MJF, Dustin Rhodes, the women’s division, and more.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods
Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Skip Bayless' Announcement
Skip Bayless is currently under fire after he put out an abhorrent tweet on Monday night regarding the Damar Hamlin situation. In the tweet, Bayless doesn't seem to care about how the Buffalo Bills' safety is in cardiac arrest and only wants to see the game finish up since it has playoff implications on the line.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega, Drew McIntyre/Money In The Bank
Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody back-and-forth title showdown at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Cleaner clinched the victory in style courtesy of his Sephiroth outfit at the Tokyo Dome. WWE’s Xavier Woods took to Twitter...
WWE Notes: William Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami Zayn’s Honorary Uce Shirt
Pwinsider is reporting that William Regal will be working backstage at the WWE SmackDown TV tapings tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
AKIRA Reportedly Signs With Major League Wrestling
Reigning IWGP Junior Tag Team Champion AKIRA may have taken the next big step in his career. Fightful Select reports that AKIRA has signed a contract with Major League Wrestling. The two sides have been working on the deal since early November and the promotion is said to be very high on the 23-year-old indie wrestler talent. AKIRA has previously appeared for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW, and others. He is expected to start with MLW soon.
Report: The Young Bucks Are Nowhere Close To A New Deal With AEW
AEW Executive Vice Presidents the Young Bucks are far from signing a new deal with the promotion, Dave Meltzer has claimed. Earlier this week, it was reported that talk about AEW wanting to re-sign the Bucks had reached the locker room, but there was no word on whether a deal had been reached.
AEW Dark Results – Episode 177
The following are the results from episode 177 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 3, 2022. Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) def. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) def. Adrian Alanis &...
Jordynne Grace Addresses Tribalism In Wrestling Ahead Of Impact Hard To Kill
Jordynne Grace is of the opinion that she is more disrespected and overlooked than contemporary wrestlers, and claims it to be a classic example of tribalism in wrestling. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Grace discussed the matter ahead of her upcoming match against Mickie James at Impact Hard To Kill. She said,
Tony Schiavone On Starrcade 1997 Being The Beginning Of The End For WCW
During the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone reflected on the infamous finish to Sting vs. Hollywood Hogan at WCW Starrcade 1997, and labeled the incident as “the beginning of the end of WCW.” The former WCW broadcaster said,. “[Starrcade...
Jim Ross Reacts To Idea That Generational Gap Prevents Him For Clearing Up CM Punk Situation
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” and discussed a recent episode of Sirius XM’s “Busted Open Radio” that he listened to, in which a fan asked if Ross should be brought in as a diplomatic middle-man to form some reconciliation between Tony Khan, CM Punk, and The Elite.
