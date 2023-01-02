Reigning IWGP Junior Tag Team Champion AKIRA may have taken the next big step in his career. Fightful Select reports that AKIRA has signed a contract with Major League Wrestling. The two sides have been working on the deal since early November and the promotion is said to be very high on the 23-year-old indie wrestler talent. AKIRA has previously appeared for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW, and others. He is expected to start with MLW soon.

1 DAY AGO