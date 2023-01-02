Read full article on original website
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING FORMER FIRST OVERALL PICK
Ever since New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made Alexis Lafreniere a healthy scratch last week, trade rumours have circulated regarding the 2020 first overall pick. While nothing appears to be imminent, as of late last week, the Rangers were reportedly receiving calls regarding the potential availability of Lafreniere.
SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)
A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
Brian Windhorst reports Minnesota Timberwolves players’ growing frustration with Rudy Gobert
Will the Wolves still push through with their plans to commit to Gobert as a franchise cornerstone?
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK
A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… […] The post Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RYAN REYNOLDS RESPONDS AFTER CAM TALBOT UNVEILS NEW DEADPOOL MASK
Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot's new mask design has caught the attention of the person who plays the character it depicts. Talbot unveiled a new bucket this week that featured pictures of the iconic character Deadpool, played by Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel universe. Here's the new design.
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
ESPN hits back at NFL after Joe Buck remarks on commentary that Bills-Bengals game would resume after warm-ups
AMIDST the chaos unfolding on the field during Monday Night Football, there was a great deal of confusion for those watching on from afar. With just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals lead the Buffalo Bills 7-3 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed following a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins.
SHANE WRIGHT GOT AWAY WITH A BLATANT DIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
In Monday's quarterfinal victory over Slovakia, almost all of the attention fell on Connor Bedard. And rightfully so. The consensus first-overall pick in 2023's NHL Entry Draft broke at least three World Junior records AND scored the overtime winner to advance Canada to the semi-finals. Bedard was simply sensational, and...
BRUINS 2021 FIRST-ROUNDER EJECTED FOR CHECKING TO THE HEAD IN BRONZE MEDAL GAME (VIDEO)
During the first period of Thursday's Bronze Medal Game between Sweden and the United States, Boston Bruins 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking to the head. Lysell went to make a hit on Kenny Connors, but catches the LA Kings prospect...
NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 20-19 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a game-winning 21-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo. The moment was certainly a cause for celebration, just like any game-winning field goal, but the way the Falcons’ social media team chose to celebrate was definitely in poor Read more... The post NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HURRICANES PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenceman Cavan Fitzgerald on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Fitzgerald, 26, initially joined the Hurricanes organization in 2020 on an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves. After the COVID-shortened '20-21 season, the Hurricanes inked him to a two-year contract.
NFL Network Analyst Directly Calls Any Steelers Fans Who Want Mike Tomlin Fired ‘Dumb’ Ahead Of Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season somehow still in contention for the final AFC Wild Card spot after starting the year at 2-6. The team is on its first three-game winning streak of the season and can slip into the postseason with a win against the Cleveland Browns and a little bit of help. Considering everything that has happened throughout the year including a quarterback change to rookie Kenny Pickett and the long absence from the 2021 team MVP T.J. Watt, it is pretty remarkable that the organization sits in the position that they do today.
ECHLER ABSOLUTLEY SMOKES OPPONENT WITH NASTY RIGHT HAND IN A FIGHT
When you're thinking of throwing hands with a guy named 'Thrower,' you might want to take a second to reconsider. Josh Thrower of the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators dropped the gloves with Nico Blachman of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who did not seem ready for the butt-kicking he would soon endure:
NHL ANNOUNCES FIRST 32 PLAYERS FOR THE 2023 ALL-STAR GAME
On Thursday night, the National Hockey League announced the first 32 players (one per team) that will be participating at the 2023 All-Star Game in South Florida next month. Let's take a look at those 32 players who will represent their respective teams at the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Atlantic Division.
