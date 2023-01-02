ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL

Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)

A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
markerzone.com

RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT

For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK

A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

RYAN REYNOLDS RESPONDS AFTER CAM TALBOT UNVEILS NEW DEADPOOL MASK

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot's new mask design has caught the attention of the person who plays the character it depicts. Talbot unveiled a new bucket this week that featured pictures of the iconic character Deadpool, played by Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel universe. Here's the new design.
markerzone.com

TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)

This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
markerzone.com

SHANE WRIGHT GOT AWAY WITH A BLATANT DIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)

In Monday's quarterfinal victory over Slovakia, almost all of the attention fell on Connor Bedard. And rightfully so. The consensus first-overall pick in 2023's NHL Entry Draft broke at least three World Junior records AND scored the overtime winner to advance Canada to the semi-finals. Bedard was simply sensational, and...
markerzone.com

HURRICANES PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenceman Cavan Fitzgerald on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Fitzgerald, 26, initially joined the Hurricanes organization in 2020 on an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves. After the COVID-shortened '20-21 season, the Hurricanes inked him to a two-year contract.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

ECHLER ABSOLUTLEY SMOKES OPPONENT WITH NASTY RIGHT HAND IN A FIGHT

When you're thinking of throwing hands with a guy named 'Thrower,' you might want to take a second to reconsider. Josh Thrower of the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators dropped the gloves with Nico Blachman of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who did not seem ready for the butt-kicking he would soon endure:
ATLANTA, GA
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES FIRST 32 PLAYERS FOR THE 2023 ALL-STAR GAME

On Thursday night, the National Hockey League announced the first 32 players (one per team) that will be participating at the 2023 All-Star Game in South Florida next month. Let's take a look at those 32 players who will represent their respective teams at the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Atlantic Division.
MINNESOTA STATE

