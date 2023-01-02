ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

markerzone.com

RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK

A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA

Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL

Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)

A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
markerzone.com

CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT

For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

TESSA VIRTUE, MORGAN RIELLY TAKE NEXT STEP IN RELATIONSHIP

After three years of dating, Olympic champion figure skater Tessa Virtue and Morgan Reilly of the Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to take the next step in their relationship by getting engaged. Virtue made the revelation herself on the Podcast 'Without Losing your Cool'. Virtue is the most decorated figure...
markerzone.com

JETS PROSPECT DANNY ZHILKIN INVOLVED IN MASSIVE TRADE IN THE OHL

The Ontario Hockey League's trade deadline is fast approaching and with only one week left to make deals, a big one was made between Midwest Division rivals, the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers. Guelph has traded Winnipeg Jets 2022 third-round pick Danny Zhilkin, along with an eighth round pick in...

