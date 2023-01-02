Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Red Wings surprisingly place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings pulled a surprise move Tuesday and placed Jakub Vrana on waivers. It was known they would have to waive a player in order to activate Robby Fabbri, who will make his season debut Wednesday when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils. Vrana is currently on...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
markerzone.com
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
markerzone.com
BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)
Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING FORMER FIRST OVERALL PICK
Ever since New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made Alexis Lafreniere a healthy scratch last week, trade rumours have circulated regarding the 2020 first overall pick. While nothing appears to be imminent, as of late last week, the Rangers were reportedly receiving calls regarding the potential availability of Lafreniere.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS TYING GOAL CALLED OFF FOR GOALTENDER INTERFERENCE (VIDEO)
At a crucial moment in Wednesday's semi-final game against Team Canada, Team USA had a goal taken off the board to goaltender interference, and the internet is split over it. USA forward Jackson Blake (son of Jason Blake) planted himself in the net front, in the crease for a couple seconds, picking up a rebound and burying it past Thomas Milic. After a thorough review, the officials determined it was goalie interference:
markerzone.com
BRUINS 2021 FIRST-ROUNDER EJECTED FOR CHECKING TO THE HEAD IN BRONZE MEDAL GAME (VIDEO)
During the first period of Thursday's Bronze Medal Game between Sweden and the United States, Boston Bruins 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking to the head. Lysell went to make a hit on Kenny Connors, but catches the LA Kings prospect...
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
markerzone.com
DEVILS' ONDREJ PALAT SET TO RETURN FROM INJURY
The New Jersey Devils will have a big boost added to their lineup tonight, as Ondrej Palat is set to return from injury that has kept him out since Oct. 24. Palat, 31, suffered a groin injury just six games into his Devils tenure. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion joined the organization this summer after inking a five-year, $30 million deal in free agency. Prior to his injury, he had notched three goals in six games.
Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Game 38: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. And while they have a lot of factors working against them at the moment, at least one is in their favor: Recent history. They have won four consecutive games against Vegas, including each of the past two at T-Mobile Arena, where they will face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 p.m. Eastern.
markerzone.com
JETS PROSPECT DANNY ZHILKIN INVOLVED IN MASSIVE TRADE IN THE OHL
The Ontario Hockey League's trade deadline is fast approaching and with only one week left to make deals, a big one was made between Midwest Division rivals, the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers. Guelph has traded Winnipeg Jets 2022 third-round pick Danny Zhilkin, along with an eighth round pick in...
markerzone.com
JETS PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD ROOKIE ON WAIVERS
For the second time this week, the Winnipeg Jets have placed a forward on the waiver wire. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Jets have put Michael Eyssimont on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Eyssimont, 26, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES FIRST 32 PLAYERS FOR THE 2023 ALL-STAR GAME
On Thursday night, the National Hockey League announced the first 32 players (one per team) that will be participating at the 2023 All-Star Game in South Florida next month. Let's take a look at those 32 players who will represent their respective teams at the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Atlantic Division.
markerzone.com
JORDAN MARTINOOK FURIOUS AFTER SOFT PENALTY CALL LATE IN ONE-GOAL GAME
The Carolina Hurricanes saw their 11-game win streak snapped at the hands of the New York Rangers, the same team who knocked them out of the playoffs last spring. The Hurricanes hadn't lost in regulation this season when leading after two periods. Heading into the third up 3-2, they endured their first as the Rangers scored three goals in the third period. Artemi Panarin got the party started just :36 seconds in.
Comments / 0