Yardbarker

Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana

Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT

For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
markerzone.com

BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)

Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)

This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
markerzone.com

TEAM USA HAS TYING GOAL CALLED OFF FOR GOALTENDER INTERFERENCE (VIDEO)

At a crucial moment in Wednesday's semi-final game against Team Canada, Team USA had a goal taken off the board to goaltender interference, and the internet is split over it. USA forward Jackson Blake (son of Jason Blake) planted himself in the net front, in the crease for a couple seconds, picking up a rebound and burying it past Thomas Milic. After a thorough review, the officials determined it was goalie interference:
markerzone.com

DEVILS' ONDREJ PALAT SET TO RETURN FROM INJURY

The New Jersey Devils will have a big boost added to their lineup tonight, as Ondrej Palat is set to return from injury that has kept him out since Oct. 24. Palat, 31, suffered a groin injury just six games into his Devils tenure. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion joined the organization this summer after inking a five-year, $30 million deal in free agency. Prior to his injury, he had notched three goals in six games.
markerzone.com

JETS PROSPECT DANNY ZHILKIN INVOLVED IN MASSIVE TRADE IN THE OHL

The Ontario Hockey League's trade deadline is fast approaching and with only one week left to make deals, a big one was made between Midwest Division rivals, the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers. Guelph has traded Winnipeg Jets 2022 third-round pick Danny Zhilkin, along with an eighth round pick in...
markerzone.com

JETS PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD ROOKIE ON WAIVERS

For the second time this week, the Winnipeg Jets have placed a forward on the waiver wire. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Jets have put Michael Eyssimont on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Eyssimont, 26, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles...
COLORADO STATE
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES FIRST 32 PLAYERS FOR THE 2023 ALL-STAR GAME

On Thursday night, the National Hockey League announced the first 32 players (one per team) that will be participating at the 2023 All-Star Game in South Florida next month. Let's take a look at those 32 players who will represent their respective teams at the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Atlantic Division.
MINNESOTA STATE
markerzone.com

JORDAN MARTINOOK FURIOUS AFTER SOFT PENALTY CALL LATE IN ONE-GOAL GAME

The Carolina Hurricanes saw their 11-game win streak snapped at the hands of the New York Rangers, the same team who knocked them out of the playoffs last spring. The Hurricanes hadn't lost in regulation this season when leading after two periods. Heading into the third up 3-2, they endured their first as the Rangers scored three goals in the third period. Artemi Panarin got the party started just :36 seconds in.
RALEIGH, NC

