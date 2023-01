COLUMBIA, Mo. – Led by four Tigers in double figures, the University of Missouri women's basketball team (14-2, 3-0 SEC) earned a 66-65 victory over Alabama (12-4, 1-2) Thursday night at Coleman Coliseum. With the win, Missouri improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the...

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO