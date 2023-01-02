ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Fairborn Daily Herald

Beavercreek coasts by Xenia

XENIA — Using its holiday break to practice rather than play paid off for Beavercreek. The Beavers never let up with its hot shooting in a non-league road game at Xenia on Tuesday and dominated in picking up a 72–32 victory. “We just practiced and that really helped...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet

XENIA — The Greene County Local Emergency Planning Committee will be holding its quarterly meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Soin Hospital (Rooms V and K) in Beavercreek. Ethan Raby, information coordinator, will discuss his role and responsibilities. The team will also be voting to...
GREENE COUNTY, OH

