Houston, TX

attheroost.com

Rice Football 2022 Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Isaiah Esdale

Rice football rebuilt its offense during the offseason, bulking up the receiving corps and finding a playmaker in Isaiah Esdale. After playing a part-time role at West Virginia before he arrived in Houston, Isaiah Esdale wanted to make his final season count. “I want to break records,” he said with a serious smile upon his arrival. While the big records might not have fallen, Esdale carved out his portion of history and earned his spot as our 2022 Rice Football Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Click2Houston.com

THE WRAP: Booker T. Washington earns VYPE Holiday Invitational title

After an array of teams battled their way through the brackets of last week’s VYPE Holiday Invitational powered by Daspit Law -- one of the oldest high schools in the city won the title -- the Booker T. Washington Eagles a winner. The tournament hosted a dozen of Houston’s...
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect arrested, charged in October 2022 deadly shooting

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against a suspect following a deadly October 2022 shooting in Houston. Jalon Whitley, 21, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jonte L. Grant. SUGGESTED: Uber driver fights back against robbery suspects pointing gun at his head: Video. The shooting...
