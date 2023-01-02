Read full article on original website
Rice Football 2022 Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Isaiah Esdale
Rice football rebuilt its offense during the offseason, bulking up the receiving corps and finding a playmaker in Isaiah Esdale. After playing a part-time role at West Virginia before he arrived in Houston, Isaiah Esdale wanted to make his final season count. “I want to break records,” he said with a serious smile upon his arrival. While the big records might not have fallen, Esdale carved out his portion of history and earned his spot as our 2022 Rice Football Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
No. 2 Houston eyes improved shooting vs. SMU
The tests will continue unabated for No. 2 Houston, with the Cougars’ ability to manage those weekly challenges providing the
THE WRAP: Booker T. Washington earns VYPE Holiday Invitational title
After an array of teams battled their way through the brackets of last week’s VYPE Holiday Invitational powered by Daspit Law -- one of the oldest high schools in the city won the title -- the Booker T. Washington Eagles a winner. The tournament hosted a dozen of Houston’s...
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
In his last year as Houston mayor, Turner announces 2023 project plans for the city
Mayor Sylvester Turner is in his final year as mayor of Houston, but before he leaves, he said he’s got some unfinished business. During city council on Wednesday, he gave an overview of what he plans to focus on in the year 2023. From affordable housing to public safety,...
Suspect arrested in killing of 'Boogie B'
The New Orleans Police Violent Offenders Warrant Squad, and deputy U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston arrested Jabril Cowart in the December 23 shooting death of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says
Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
Woman shot during argument in northwest Houston now charged in case, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is charged after an argument turned to gunfire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Saturday. Kyrie Andrus, 36, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Little York Road about 3:35 p.m.
Things that happen at Waffle House:
1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
Suspect arrested, charged in October 2022 deadly shooting
HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against a suspect following a deadly October 2022 shooting in Houston. Jalon Whitley, 21, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jonte L. Grant. SUGGESTED: Uber driver fights back against robbery suspects pointing gun at his head: Video. The shooting...
Constable: Texas woman raped, held hostage for days by man she met on dating app on Christmas Eve
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrested Zachary Kent Mills on a first degree aggravated kidnapping charge after a woman accused the man of assaulting her. On December 29, 2022, the deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road to investigate...
