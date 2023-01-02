ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kadn.com

Seasonably Warm and Quiet Thru the Rest of the Week

After an active Tuesday all across Acadiana, blue skies have prevailed this afternoon. The clear skies and going to remain in place through the rest of the week, but wet weather will return to the region later this weekend. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble into...
kadn.com

Cooler and Drier Air Arrive Today

Storms continue to push east of Louisiana as drier air is returning to set up some really nice weather through the end of the week. Today, sunshine will fill the sky as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Overnight, clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the low and mid 40s.
