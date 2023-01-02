Read full article on original website
Seasonably Warm and Quiet Thru the Rest of the Week
After an active Tuesday all across Acadiana, blue skies have prevailed this afternoon. The clear skies and going to remain in place through the rest of the week, but wet weather will return to the region later this weekend. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble into...
Cooler and Drier Air Arrive Today
Storms continue to push east of Louisiana as drier air is returning to set up some really nice weather through the end of the week. Today, sunshine will fill the sky as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Overnight, clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the low and mid 40s.
St. Landry Parish Government investigating confederate monument vandalism
The 102-year-old monument has sat outside the St. Landry Parish courthouse since 1920. With the statue set to be removed, Parish President Jessie Bellard tells NEWS15 the process has been slow for a reason but vandalism of any sort to the statue will not be tolerated. St. Landry Parish Government...
