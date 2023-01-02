Maynard W. Peters, 82, Thief River Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with the service to celebrate Maynard’s life at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Pastor Ollie Urdahl officiating. Burial will follow at Viking Cemetery, Viking, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Ekelund-Holmstrom American Legion Post 117, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2793 and Minnesota Army National Guard Honor Guard.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO