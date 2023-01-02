Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Suspects set themselves on fire while trying to burn down business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) — Jaw-dropping video reveals two people setting fire to a business in East Bakersfield, California. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned. Both the suspects...
WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say
DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
Man found dead after reportedly shooting at vehicles on Stockdale Highway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male subject was found in a field with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing at passing vehicles on Stockdale Highway on Thursday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Kern County deputies were dispatched to the the area of Stockdale Highway and Romanini Road for a report of someone shooting […]
One person is dead following an incident in Northwest Bakersfield
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting at passing vehicles.
3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire
The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
Cedric Struggs to be resentenced in deadly 1980 robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who has served more than 40 years in prison for a Bakersfield gas station robbery in which someone was fatally shot could soon be free after a judge on Thursday granted a petition filed under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp ruled the District Attorney’s […]
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Man set for hearing in 2021 shooting, kidnapping
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend is scheduled for arraignment next week on charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was incarcerated at Pleasant Valley State Prison on an unrelated case when charges were brought against him in […]
Stockdale Hwy at Superior Road closed due to police activity
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol ask the community to avoid Stockdale Highway at Superior Road due to a heavy law enforcement presence, according to a social media post from the department. Traffic is closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time. Avoid the area is possible. A 17 News Photographer […]
Damage aftermath across Kern County from the storm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Kern County, the worst of the winds are over, but another storm could bring more rain by the weekend while many are still recovering from last night’s storm. “It was raining like I had never seen rain before,” said Minister of Delano Church of the Nazareth Ana Bell after she […]
Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
