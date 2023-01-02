ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Cedric Struggs to be resentenced in deadly 1980 robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who has served more than 40 years in prison for a Bakersfield gas station robbery in which someone was fatally shot could soon be free after a judge on Thursday granted a petition filed under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp ruled the District Attorney’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man set for hearing in 2021 shooting, kidnapping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend is scheduled for arraignment next week on charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was incarcerated at Pleasant Valley State Prison on an unrelated case when charges were brought against him in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Stockdale Hwy at Superior Road closed due to police activity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol ask the community to avoid Stockdale Highway at Superior Road due to a heavy law enforcement presence, according to a social media post from the department. Traffic is closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time. Avoid the area is possible. A 17 News Photographer […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Damage aftermath across Kern County from the storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Kern County, the worst of the winds are over, but another storm could bring more rain by the weekend while many are still recovering from last night’s storm. “It was raining like I had never seen rain before,” said Minister of Delano Church of the Nazareth Ana Bell after she […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
RIDGECREST, CA

