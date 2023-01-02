Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Shockwaves are rippling through the Hollywood community today after news that actor Jeremy Renner is in critical condition following a snowplow accident. Fans of the beloved star, who is known for his roles in films like The Avengers, are sending out their prayers and well-wishes as he fights for his life. Get all the details on this tragic story here.
While many have shared their thoughts and prayers with Jeremy Renner and his family following the actor’s horrific snow-plough accident, fans have also criticised social media users making light of the situation.On 1 January, Renner was ploughing the road a quarter mile from his Nevada home when the plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his leg.One of his neighbours, a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg, reportedly saving his life. Renner was then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he has since undergone two surgeries.Since news of the Marvel actor’s accident, he has been met with an “outpouring...
The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth. Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor...
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...
Beloved Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow plow accident.Photo byDe'Andre BushonUnsplash. Actor Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized following a snow plowing accident in Nevada. Renner, known for his roles in Marvel films, is currently in critical but stable condition with injuries sustained in the weather-related accident. NBC 5 reports that his representative, Sam Mast, said that Renner is receiving excellent care and his family is with him. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a "traumatic injury" at around 9 a.m. Pacific Time and arranged for Renner to be transported via care flight to a local hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office.
The Spotlight actor, 55, took to Instagram with a message about his longtime Marvel co-star.
This evening, Jeremy Renner shared his first update since getting injured this week in what was initially described as a “weather related accident”—i.e., something involving snow. We heard earlier today that Renner had gone through multiple surgeries to deal with the “extensive” injuries from the accident, but this morning he was in “critical but stable condition.”
Former Top Gear star Ken Block has died aged 55 following a snowmobile accident. The professional rally driver, who appeared on the BBC motoring show in 2009 and 2010, was riding a snowmobile in Utah when it upended and subsequently landed on him. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill is recovering at home after fracturing his foot. The reality TV personality shared an update on his Instagram Stories, uploading a photo of his injured leg – complete with protective boot – resting on a coffee table, with a pair of crutches by his side.
The Coronation Street family are expanding with star Jennie McAlpine's baby number three. The Fiz Stape actress is currently six months pregnant and has revealed her child may have a Corrie-inspired name. It wouldn't be a first for McAlpine after she and husband Chris Farr named their first daughter Hilda,...
The Conners spoilers follow. The identity of the returning Roseanne character set to make an appearance on spin-off The Connors has finally been revealed. An upcoming episode from the show's fifth season will see actor Eric Allan Kramer reprising the role of Bobo. Bobo previously appeared in the first season...
After Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media on Tuesday since his snow plowing accident, his fellow Marvel costars sent messages of support. “Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie showing facial bruising, adding, “I send love to you all.” The Avengers star received words of encouragement from his costars. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote in the comments. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, posted, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt said, “Continued prayers...
That '70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series, which centres around Kathryn Hahn's villainous WandaVision character Agatha Harkness, is scheduled for a winter 2023 release on Disney+. Details of Rupp's role are currently being kept under...
