Winter Classic 2023 takeaways: Jake DeBrusk carries Bruins to 2-1 win over Penguins at Fenway Park

The Philadelphia Flyers managed to find success on their recent West Coast trip at the end of December, where they have not done so in previous seasons. Before their three-game trip in California, they lost two one-goal games – 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 22 and versus the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23 by a final score of 6-5. Despite losing the games, they kept those contests competitive based on the scores. They defeated the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 29, 4-3 in overtime, upset the surging Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31, 4-2, and beat the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2, 4-1.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO