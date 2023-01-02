Read full article on original website
Max Caster Reveals John Cena Told Him He Does Rap Gimmick Better Than He Ever Did
Max Caster is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions and he is always a highlight of AEW television. After all, fans simply stay quiet and listen whenever Caster drops his bars. While speaking with AJ Awesome on The AJ Awesome Show, Caster was asked to name his inspirations...
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
John Cena Posts TikTok Of Him Hanging Out With New Day And Jimmy Uso Backstage At Last Week’s SmackDown
The Face that Runs the Place had not wrestled a single match in 2022 and his streak of wrestling once every year for the last 20 years was in deep jeopardy. However, John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Lineup Revealed
AEW Battle Of The Belts V is live in Seattle following AEW Rampage on TNT. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes Championship matches for the TBS, Tag Team and All-Atlantic Titles. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Battle Of The Belts...
IMPACT Wrestling Results – 1/5/23
IMPACT Wrestling aired on AXSTV Thursday night and featured Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde to kick off the show and Chris Sabin battled Matt Cardona in the main event. You can check out full results below. IMPACT Wrestling 1/5/23. Masha Slamovich def. Taylor Wilde. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve) def....
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
AEW Dynamite Plans Revealed
The plans have been revealed. AEW Dynamite is live on TBS at 8/7c tonight from Seattle, Washington. We know of most of the matches going into the show, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported the full list of plans for tonight’s event. You can see the plans below which include some small spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
Huge Stipulation Added To Potential AEW Revolution Championship Match
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF could take place, but on one condition. Bryan Danielson beat Tony Nese tonight on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Bryan called out MJF and wanted to fight him. MJF of course would not step into the ring and stayed on the ramp. He won’t fight now. But, if Bryan wants a shot at the AEW World Title, he has to become number one contender. The way to do that? Win every single week on AEW Dynamite until February 8th and then he will get a title shot at Revolution. Bryan accepted on the condition that when he wins, he gets to pick the stipulation for Revolution. MJF accepted and then Bryan revealed that the Revolution stipulation will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Bryan promises to expose MJF as a wrestler at Revolution.
Bret Hart Was Afraid He Would Embarrass Himself In The Ring With Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle almost wrestled Bret Hart, but it wouldn’t come to pass. The Olympic Gold Medalist arrived at WWE in 1999, two years later after Bret Hart’s exit in Montreal from the company. Kurt Angle claimed that he always wanted to have a dream showdown with The Hitman. He spoke about this during an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show.
Kurt Angle Is Doing Well After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle is doing well after his double knee surgery. While speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle opened up a bit about his double knee replacement. He said that things are going a bit better, but there was a time when he “hit a wall.”. “I’m doing...
Major League Wrestling Looking To Revive MLW UNDERGROUND
MLW is heading back underground. Back in 2003, MLW had the MLW UNDERGROUND television series that ran from 2003 to 2004. The series was hosted by former Extreme Championship Wrestling commentator Joey Styles. Now, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, MLW UNDERGROUND is in the process of a revival.
Adam Page Will Battle Jon Moxley Next Week On AEW Dynamite If He’s Cleared
Hangman Adam Page had a in-ring interview tonight where he explained that he is still not cleared. But, he has to get one more medical test and if he passes then he will be cleared for AEW Dynamite next week in LA and he wants to fight Jon Moxley. He said it didn’t matter if it was in the parking lot, in catering or on the roof, the will fight. Moxley made his way out to the ring and the two went face to face and did not touch. Moxley hoped that hangman is cleared for next week because then he will put him down for good. Page said he has two in the chamber with Moxley’s name on them and he will unload the clip next week. It looks like the match is going down!
Mike Bailey Issues A Challenge To Kenny King For A ‘Pit Fight’
Kenny King has been obsessed with “Speedball” Mike Bailey for weeks and now he took it too far. Kenny King finally managed to push Mike to his breaking point on the January 5th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Previously, Mike Bailey hasn’t let Kenny get under his skin but now after Kenny King beat up Speedball’s students in their dojo, Bailey finally snapped and he wants more than a wrestling match against King. He wants a Pit Fight.
The Young Bucks Currently Negotiating With AEW About New Contracts
It looks like The Young Bucks are not going anywhere. According to Fightful Select, The Young Bucks are sticking around AEW for a lot longer. The two are now in discussions with the company about new contracts. Matt and Nick Jackson, the Young Bucks have been in discussions with All...
Jon Moxley Segment Added To AEW Dynamite
Moxley will be in Seattle. Jon Moxley has recently been on a tear to defend himself against the angry Adam Page who is looking for revenge after Moxley put him on the shelf. The two are set to have a match next week at AEW’s LA show if Page is cleared. But this week, Jon Moxley will speak live on AEW Dynamite. AEW has added this segment to the show with the hint that Moxley is anticipating a medical update from Hangman.
FTR Compensated Mike Posey For Bleeding During Dog Collar Match
At ROH Final Battle, FTR battled The Briscoes in a Dog Collar Match that saw the referee get involved. During the match at ROH Final Battle, Jay Briscoe pulls referee Mike Posey in the way of a punch with the dog collar from Dax Harwood which busted Posey open. Posey’s face was all bloody from the shot. Speaking on his FTR podcast with Matt Koon, Dax praised Posey for his involvement in the match.
Belief That Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Care About Pro Wrestling
Ronda Rousey has feuded with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi Blackheart, Liv Morgan and more since her return last year. However, fans just haven’t been invested in her. While speaking on the One on One podcast, Teddy Long talked about Ronda Rousey’s run in WWE so...
