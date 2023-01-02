Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
Boston Woman Brings Gun To Court For Boyfriend's Firearms Trial: DA
It's not exactly a love story for the ages. A 22-year-old woman tried to bring a loaded pistol into a Boston courthouse this week as she went to support her boyfriend, who was being arraigned on firearms charges, authorities said. Octavia Kelly, of Boston, faces charges of possession…
WMUR.com
One of 3 suspects pleads guilty to role in gun thefts at New Hampshire stores
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the three people accused of stealing firearms at different stores across New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to the federal charges he was facing. Johariel Quezada, 19, admitted in court Thursday that he played a role in conspiring to steal more than 40 firearms at three gun shops in New Hampshire.
fallriverreporter.com
California convicted felon forfeits 14 guns after jumping off of bridge on Interstate 195 to evade arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A California man who leaped into the Providence River in a bid to evade arrest pled guilty today in federal court in Providence to a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms; fourteen guns will be forfeited and destroyed as a result, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man sentenced to Federal Prison for participating in ongoing fraud schemes
A Providence man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his involvement in check-cashing fraud schemes before and after his initial arrest for bank fraud. Rachon Waite, 32, admitted to recruiting individuals on social media to use their personal identifying information and bank accounts to cash fraudulently-created checks from December 2020 to June 2021, and then again from October 2021 to April 2022.
Of these 15 suspended Mass. police officers, most face serious criminal charges
The majority of officers suspended by the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission face serious criminal charges, including rape, indecent assault, bribery and, in one instance, accusations that an officer repeatedly used a stun gun on a pregnant woman. Law enforcement in Massachusetts is undergoing a new...
Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court
A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse
BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Mass Contractor Who Stole $78K From Customers Indicted On Felony Charges
A paving contractor who allegedly stole over $78,000 from customers, including the disabled and elderly, has been indicted for a laundry list of criminal charges, according to court documents.William Pusateri, owner of Priority 1 Paving in Dedham, was arraigned on 23 charges including larceny from …
ABC6.com
A Providence man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer in 2019. Tyrone Robinson, 22, entered a plea of nolo contendere to the following charges:. Assault with intent to commit murder. Discharge of a firearm while committing a crime...
WMUR.com
Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
wgbh.org
State commission calls for dismantling structural racism in Mass. prisons, jails
Structural racism is rampant in the state’s prisons and jails, a special legislative commission found in a study released today. The 71-page report, based on several site visits and dozens of interviews with current and former inmates and correctional staff, concluded that racism pervades policies, programs and the culture in both the state’s prisons and its county jails. Inmates of color told commissioners about unequal access to medical and mental health care and waiting longer for job placement than their white counterparts. Non-white inmates were routinely given lower-paying janitorial work instead of more desirable and higher-paying jobs in metal work and dog training, the report stated.
Kevin Lennon pleads guilty to $180K vending machine fraud scheme
A Taunton man pleaded guilty for his role in a vending machine scheme that defrauded third-party buyers of vending routes out of more than $180,000, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. Kevin Lennon, 54, of Taunton pleaded guilty last month in Bristol Superior Court to three counts of larceny and two...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
Japanese restaurants' part owner sentenced to prison for $2 million tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The part owner of several restaurants in Connecticut was sentenced to prison for operating an extensive tax fraud scheme that involved Connecticut and Massachusetts restaurants that he operated. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford was sentenced to 18 months of prison followed by a year...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
nbcboston.com
15 Police Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Massachusetts' new POST Commission, a major part of police reform in the state, on Tuesday released the names of the first law enforcement officers it has suspended. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, established as part of a reform bill enacted in the wake of George Floyd's death, has been reviewing the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they could continue to wear the badge.
nbcboston.com
Man With Autism Says Elderly Parents Wrote Indicted Contractor $800K in Checks Before They Died
Steven Kaldeck sat inside a Middlesex Superior courtroom and quietly tried to process the sight of William Pusateri standing in handcuffs and listening to the allegations of a 23-count criminal indictment. It had been nearly a year since Kaldeck had last seen the paving business owner at the kitchen table...
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
Comments / 3