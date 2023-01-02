ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whatsupnewp.com

Providence man sentenced to Federal Prison for participating in ongoing fraud schemes

A Providence man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his involvement in check-cashing fraud schemes before and after his initial arrest for bank fraud. Rachon Waite, 32, admitted to recruiting individuals on social media to use their personal identifying information and bank accounts to cash fraudulently-created checks from December 2020 to June 2021, and then again from October 2021 to April 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse

BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
NASHUA, NH
wabi.tv

Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
MACHIAS, ME
wgbh.org

State commission calls for dismantling structural racism in Mass. prisons, jails

Structural racism is rampant in the state’s prisons and jails, a special legislative commission found in a study released today. The 71-page report, based on several site visits and dozens of interviews with current and former inmates and correctional staff, concluded that racism pervades policies, programs and the culture in both the state’s prisons and its county jails. Inmates of color told commissioners about unequal access to medical and mental health care and waiting longer for job placement than their white counterparts. Non-white inmates were routinely given lower-paying janitorial work instead of more desirable and higher-paying jobs in metal work and dog training, the report stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

15 Police Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Massachusetts' new POST Commission, a major part of police reform in the state, on Tuesday released the names of the first law enforcement officers it has suspended. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, established as part of a reform bill enacted in the wake of George Floyd's death, has been reviewing the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they could continue to wear the badge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

