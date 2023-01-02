Connection with new coach Eric Morris led Guyer WR Landon Sides to commit to UNT

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log CabinTrisha FayeDenton County, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
Related
inforney.com
Aniyah Johnson sparks UNT in key win over Western Kentucky
Aniyah Johnson heard from her North Texas teammates and coaches early and often this week about just how important she would be as the Mean Green looked to turn their season around. UNT lost star forward Jaylen Mallard before its season-opener and knew it would be without fellow forward Tommisha...
inforney.com
New UNT football staff points to emphasis on recruiting Texas, DFW area
Eric Morris wasn’t shy about stating his plans when it came to putting together his first staff at North Texas after taking over the program a few days ago. “I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” the former Washington State offensive coordinator said at his introductory press conference. “I think everybody’s going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”
inforney.com
UNT's Noble returns to Super Pit as 1,000-point scorer for game against Western Kentucky
Quincy Noble established simple goals after transferring to North Texas ahead of the 2019-20 season. Noble spent a year at New Mexico and never found a comfort zone far away from her hometown of McKinney. UNT has since become a safe haven for the senior, who took another step toward establishing herself as one of the greats in program history last week when she became just the 15th UNT women's basketball player to score 1,000 career points.
Son of player from TCU's 1938 national title team says programs then and now have unbridled chemistry
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU
Running back Trey Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the Horned Frogs out of the portal.
KWTX
Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU...
inforney.com
Commentary: TCU’s Fiesta Bowl victory was memorable torture for fans who expect to win, and lose
GLENDALE, Ariz. — TCU’s alumni totals 98,871 and there are a few who are no longer with us who would have neither believed, but have loved, every split second of what transpired on New Year’s Eve in Arizona. Somewhere Dan Jenkins is making all of his friends...
‘Mattress Mack’ drops $1.5 million on TCU to win college football championship game
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has wagered $1.5 million on TCU to win Monday’s College Football Playoff Final against Georgia.
fox4news.com
Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title on Saturday
DALLAS - You can celebrate the South Oak Cliff football team's second-consecutive 5A Division II state title in style on Saturday morning. The Next Generation Action Network is hosting a parade for the Golden Bears. The team and head coach Jason Todd will be a part of the parade starting...
inforney.com
Fighting cancer in and out of class: UNT course pushes social entrepreneurship
Jill Hackett, a recent University of North Texas graduate, finished her degree in industrial organization psychology with a successful crowdfunding campaign. The campaign was a project for her social entrepreneurship class, a course taught by professor Jeremy Short that she took to satisfy her minor in management. She and her campaign project partner, Jeremiah Pletan, joined forces to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Fund.
starlocalmedia.com
Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter joins Lamar National Bank Board
Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for 19 years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, Torii was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
Governor Abbott appoints Jane Nelson of Flower Mound as Texas Secretary Of State
Texas has a new Secretary of State.S he’s former state Senator Jane Nelson of Flower Mound. Governor Abbott made the appointment this morning naming Nelson the 115th Secretary of State for Texas.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
Southlake Style
Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine
Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location
Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Comments / 0