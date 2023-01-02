ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Connection with new coach Eric Morris led Guyer WR Landon Sides to commit to UNT

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
inforney.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Aniyah Johnson sparks UNT in key win over Western Kentucky

Aniyah Johnson heard from her North Texas teammates and coaches early and often this week about just how important she would be as the Mean Green looked to turn their season around. UNT lost star forward Jaylen Mallard before its season-opener and knew it would be without fellow forward Tommisha...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

New UNT football staff points to emphasis on recruiting Texas, DFW area

Eric Morris wasn’t shy about stating his plans when it came to putting together his first staff at North Texas after taking over the program a few days ago. “I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” the former Washington State offensive coordinator said at his introductory press conference. “I think everybody’s going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

UNT's Noble returns to Super Pit as 1,000-point scorer for game against Western Kentucky

Quincy Noble established simple goals after transferring to North Texas ahead of the 2019-20 season. Noble spent a year at New Mexico and never found a comfort zone far away from her hometown of McKinney. UNT has since become a safe haven for the senior, who took another step toward establishing herself as one of the greats in program history last week when she became just the 15th UNT women's basketball player to score 1,000 career points.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Fighting cancer in and out of class: UNT course pushes social entrepreneurship

Jill Hackett, a recent University of North Texas graduate, finished her degree in industrial organization psychology with a successful crowdfunding campaign. The campaign was a project for her social entrepreneurship class, a course taught by professor Jeremy Short that she took to satisfy her minor in management. She and her campaign project partner, Jeremiah Pletan, joined forces to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Fund.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter joins Lamar National Bank Board

Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for 19 years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, Torii was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
PROSPER, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work

Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
PLANO, TX
Southlake Style

Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Larry Lease

Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location

Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
CEDAR HILL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER

A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy