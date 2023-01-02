Connection with new coach Eric Morris led Guyer WR Landon Sides to commit to UNT

Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.

