FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Snowplow Accident
In his first post to social media since he was run over by his snowplow on New Year’s Day, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans and friends for their support in the wake of what authorities called “a tragic accident.” On Instagram, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed sporting visible facial injuries, including scrapes and a swollen eye. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” A representative for the Hawkeye star confirmed on Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
Jeremy Renner’s Reps Give Update on His Condition After Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner’s reps are giving an update on his condition following a snow plow accident on Sunday. His team reveals the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and had surgery on Monday. He is now in the “intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”...
A.V. Club
Jeremy Renner shares first update since accident
This evening, Jeremy Renner shared his first update since getting injured this week in what was initially described as a “weather related accident”—i.e., something involving snow. We heard earlier today that Renner had gone through multiple surgeries to deal with the “extensive” injuries from the accident, but this morning he was in “critical but stable condition.”
Following surgery, actor Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition
Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent surgery after a snow-plowing accident
CNET
Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the...
Jeremy Renner ‘run over’ by 14,000-pound snowplow, sheriff says
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. Renner was “run over” by an “extremely large...
Jeremy Renner shares health update as he thanks fans for support
The Marvel actor posted from the hospital
