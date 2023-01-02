ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

nbc16.com

Search warrant served on Autumn Avenue for drug, child neglect charges

EUGENE, Ore. — Flash bangs were used in the early-morning service of a search warrant at a home on Autumn Avenue in Eugene Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department says. According to police, the search warrant was served in the 500 block of Autumn Avenue at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, Child Neglect, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Family sets up GoFundMe after hit-and-run in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family

EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Man facing charges after lengthy car chase, shooting involving OSP in Albany

A Corvallis man is facing several charges after a car chase and a shootout with law enforcement on Monday, Albany Police said. The man, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, was initially taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has since been booked into the Linn County Jail on attempted murder and several other charges.
ALBANY, OR

