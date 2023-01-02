Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Search warrant served on Autumn Avenue for drug, child neglect charges
EUGENE, Ore. — Flash bangs were used in the early-morning service of a search warrant at a home on Autumn Avenue in Eugene Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department says. According to police, the search warrant was served in the 500 block of Autumn Avenue at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, Child Neglect, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
nbc16.com
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
nbc16.com
WashCo. Sheriff's Office, Tigard police safely locate missing and endangered elderly man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Tigard Police have successfully located an elderly man after he was declared missing early Wednesday morning. Tigard Police confirmed at 10:20 a.m. that Ottie Binschus, 68, had been located and was safe. ORIGINAL STORY |. On Tuesday, January...
nbc16.com
Family sets up GoFundMe after hit-and-run in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
nbc16.com
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
nbc16.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
nbc16.com
Suspect accused of biting off man's ear, chewing face in Gresham thought victim was robot
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 25-year-old who allegedly bit and chewed off part of another man’s ear and face in Gresham early Tuesday morning told police he thought the victim was "a robot" because of "how he smelled." Koryn Daniel Kraemer, 25, has been charged with second-degree assault. He...
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
Panel split on whether to charge deputy in Officer Sahota’s death
A group of outside attorneys failed to reach a consensus on whether Deputy John Feller should be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family
EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
kptv.com
Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
KATU.com
Police identify three people dead after murder-suicide situation in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified the family members involved in what they believe was a murder-suicide situation in Southeast Portland last month. According to Portland Police, the shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 at a home in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street. CRIME...
Man arrested on DUII charge following deadly Highway 47 crash
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Friday after a two-car crash on Highway 47 killed one person and injured another, authorities say.
nbc16.com
Court Docs: Man involved in New Year's Day shooting chased victim after fight, fired shots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents are shedding more light on a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day. PAST COVERAGE | Suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Portland caught with drugs, police say. Police say Parrish Riggins shot another man multiple times just after 8 p.m. Sunday...
nbc16.com
Man facing charges after lengthy car chase, shooting involving OSP in Albany
A Corvallis man is facing several charges after a car chase and a shootout with law enforcement on Monday, Albany Police said. The man, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, was initially taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has since been booked into the Linn County Jail on attempted murder and several other charges.
