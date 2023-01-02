1/2/23 LSU, TJ Sheffield runs ball

Related
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he...
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent
Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
Norristown Grad One of State’s Biggest Names in High School Sports Videography
West Chester University graduate Michael Starling (back row center) is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports videography.(Image courtesy Inquirer.com) Norristown Area High School graduate Michael Starling is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports...
freedom929.com
TUESDAY NIGHT RESULTS (1/3/23)
(OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball last night – — the Olney Tigers fought off visiting Effingham for two victories. * Olney won a tough varsity game over the Hearts, 66-52 a game that had eight lead changes in the third quarter. * the Tigers were led by...
stadiumjourney.com
Bob Carpenter Center - Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
Bob Carpenter Center 631 S College Ave Newark, DE 19716. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens website Bob Carpenter Center website. Located on the University of Delaware campus in Newark (pronounced New-ARK with the accent on the second syllable), the Bob Carpenter Center is home to the Fightin' Blue Hens basketball team. The arena opened in 1992 for $20.5 million and has been renovated and updated several times since then to ensure it stays as modern as it was when it was opened. Before 2018, the arena was also home to the Delaware 87ers (now the Blue Coats) of the NBA G-League.
12 best cheesesteaks to eat in central Pa., one for each month of 2023 | Mimi’s picks
Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steak’s and Geno’s Steaks might lead in name recognition when it comes to great cheesesteaks. Some of the best “cheesesteaks” (and I use that term loosely to include wit wiz and other cheeses, as well as Italian and house-made rolls) can be found right in south central Pa.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
lafayette.edu
Three faculty members named to endowed chairs
Endowed professorships recognize Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings, and Helena Silverstein for their excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching Twitter. Professors Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings and Helena Silverstein recently received endowed chairs in recognition of their ongoing contributions toward fostering excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching. “What a terrific group. It...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
abc27.com
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
vista.today
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
Hundreds of rare Star Wars figures to be auctioned off in Lancaster County
DENVER, Pa. — A collection of rare, high-condition "Star Wars" toys is going up for auction in Pennsylvania. More than 400 figures, still in the original Kenner factory shipping boxes, will be auctioned off to bidders worldwide by Morphy Auctions on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The original owner of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?
A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
WFMZ-TV Online
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company
B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
