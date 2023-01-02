ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/2/23 LSU, TJ Sheffield runs ball

By Paul Ward
 3 days ago
Junior wide receiver T.J. Sheffield runs the ball down field after catching an interception from an LSU kick attempt. Sheffield scored Purdue's only touchdown during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Paul Ward | Asst. Photos Editor

Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent

Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
TUESDAY NIGHT RESULTS (1/3/23)

(OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball last night – — the Olney Tigers fought off visiting Effingham for two victories. * Olney won a tough varsity game over the Hearts, 66-52 a game that had eight lead changes in the third quarter. * the Tigers were led by...
Bob Carpenter Center - Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Bob Carpenter Center 631 S College Ave Newark, DE 19716. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens website Bob Carpenter Center website. Located on the University of Delaware campus in Newark (pronounced New-ARK with the accent on the second syllable), the Bob Carpenter Center is home to the Fightin' Blue Hens basketball team. The arena opened in 1992 for $20.5 million and has been renovated and updated several times since then to ensure it stays as modern as it was when it was opened. Before 2018, the arena was also home to the Delaware 87ers (now the Blue Coats) of the NBA G-League.
MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Three faculty members named to endowed chairs

Endowed professorships recognize Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings, and Helena Silverstein for their excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching Twitter. Professors Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings and Helena Silverstein recently received endowed chairs in recognition of their ongoing contributions toward fostering excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching. “What a terrific group. It...
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car

A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?

A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location

READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company

B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
