1/2/23 LSU, TJ Sheffield runs ball

Bob Carpenter Center 631 S College Ave Newark, DE 19716. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens website Bob Carpenter Center website. Located on the University of Delaware campus in Newark (pronounced New-ARK with the accent on the second syllable), the Bob Carpenter Center is home to the Fightin' Blue Hens basketball team. The arena opened in 1992 for $20.5 million and has been renovated and updated several times since then to ensure it stays as modern as it was when it was opened. Before 2018, the arena was also home to the Delaware 87ers (now the Blue Coats) of the NBA G-League.

