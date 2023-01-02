1/2/23 LSU, team kneels around Deion Burks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com
Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado
LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make...
Former LSU Priority Recruit Enters Transfer Portal
Tigers were among the former 5-star recruit's final schools a few cycles ago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race
Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room
With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors
There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Three Observations From LSU's Citrus Bowl Victory Over Purdue
LSU capped off a remarkable 2022 season in style after destroying Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers handled business from start to finish, executing off offense while limiting the Boilermakers’ chances with defensive production. It was the cherry on top to a stellar season for this group....
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
theadvocate.com
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
LSU Reveille
'It's not being taken seriously': Students frustrated by lack of handicapped parking around campus
Jaren St. Clair’s doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to walk long distances or climb stairs for some time following his two knee surgeries. The finance freshman secured a handicap tag for the fall semester and quickly realized how difficult it was to find available accessible parking on LSU’s campus.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
brproud.com
Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
wbrz.com
'Walk-On's' founder steps down as CEO, will focus on Chairman role
BATON ROUGE - The co-founder of Baton Rouge-born "Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux" will relinquish his CEO position and transition to Chairman of the Board, the company announced on Wednesday. Brandon Landry has designated Scott Taylor as his CEO successor. Taylor has held the post of president and chief operating officer for...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
brproud.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
