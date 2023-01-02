ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1/2/23 LSU, team kneels around Deion Burks

The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaF18_0k1MDIVg00
Purdue's football team kneels around redshirt freshman wide receiver Deion Burks as he is taken off on a stretcher following an injury attempting to catch an interception.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado

LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race

Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room

With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors

There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
theadvocate.com

JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history

Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

'Walk-On's' founder steps down as CEO, will focus on Chairman role

BATON ROUGE - The co-founder of Baton Rouge-born "Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux" will relinquish his CEO position and transition to Chairman of the Board, the company announced on Wednesday. Brandon Landry has designated Scott Taylor as his CEO successor. Taylor has held the post of president and chief operating officer for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy