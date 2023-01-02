Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane rallies from 15 down to stun No. 10 USC

ARLINGTON — Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at AT&T Stadium.

After a series of late-game laterals by the Trojans were unsuccessful, the Green Wave players and coaches stormed the field to celebrate a signature win for Tulane’s program.