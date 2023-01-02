ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Former Auburn assistant lands new job at Memphis, per reports

Former Auburn assistant Will Friend has reportedly found his next opportunity. Friend, who spent the last two seasons as Auburn’s offensive line coach, will take on the same role at Memphis on Ryan Silverfield’s staff, according to reports by The Daily Memphian and the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Memphis had yet to announce Friend’s hiring as of Thursday evening.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn adds another transfer OT, pulls Gunner Britton from Western Kentucky

Gunner Britton will play his last year of college football on the Plains. After a mid-week visit, the former Western Kentucky offensive tackle and South Carolina native announced his new school via Twitter. A two-star prospect, Britton appeared in 27 of the Hilltoppers’ 28 games the last two seasons, recently earning a spot on the All-Conference USA Second Team.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 22 Auburn’s 76-64 loss against UGA

Auburn drops its first game of 2023 despite Johni Broome’s 22 points and 12 rebounds by 76-64 score against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum. Terry Roberts of Georgia led all scorers with 26 points. Kario Oquendo had 17 points for the Bulldogs. Auburn entered the locker room trailing 38-30, but...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama commits, local standouts compete in Under Armour All-America Game

Even for high schoolers, it’s bowl season. Being a top recruit often means the season extends into the new year as all-star contests and showcases pull them across the country. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. kicked off 2023 with the latest: the Under Armour Next All-America Game. Seven members of Alabama football’s top-rated recruiting class performed live on ESPN2. A set of other Yellowhammer state standouts also took part.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

The Alabama position group that will look much different in 2023

The transfer portal and NFL draft have touched every corner of Alabama’s roster since the end of the regular season, but the turnover is greatest in the secondary. Expected departures by senior safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams opened two starting jobs, and decisions by juniors Brian Branch and Eli Ricks to enter the draft added two more.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Montgomery, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Reeltown High School basketball team will have a game with Loveless Academic Magnet Program School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central High School of Clay County basketball team will have a game with Shelby County High School on January 04, 2023, 16:00:00.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Fuller Center for Housing to Build New Homes in Opelika

OPELIKA — The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate poverty by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and restore homes for those in need. They will be building three homes for three different families in Opelika beginning in October 2023. The...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Randy Causey Prepares for Next Chapter

OPELIKA — Randy Causey has spent the last several years preparing East Alabama Medical Center for potential disasters, but now he’s preparing for a new chapter in his life. After 44 years working at East Alabama Health (EAH) — formerly Lee County Hospital, and then East Alabama Medical...
LEE COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City

He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
EUFAULA, AL
