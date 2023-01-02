ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

louisianaradionetwork.com

Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school

Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
IDA, LA
ClutchPoints

USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux hires Trosclair as new football coach

Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach. He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home. The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
THIBODAUX, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals

State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
lafourchegazette.com

Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge

With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
relix

NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup

NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Tallgrass sells 500 acres in Louisiana to help restore coastline

Midstream oil and gas giant Tallgrass announced last week that it would sell 500-plus acres in Louisiana to help restore the eroding coastline and protect communities from hurricane damage, reports Natural Gas Intelligence. The company, which has natural gas and oil pipeline assets across the country, agreed to sell the...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses spate of violent crime to start 2023

With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
