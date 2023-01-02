Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school
Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux hires Trosclair as new football coach
Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach. He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home. The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NOLA.com
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
wbrz.com
Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday
PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
lafourchegazette.com
Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge
With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
relix
NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup
NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Tallgrass sells 500 acres in Louisiana to help restore coastline
Midstream oil and gas giant Tallgrass announced last week that it would sell 500-plus acres in Louisiana to help restore the eroding coastline and protect communities from hurricane damage, reports Natural Gas Intelligence. The company, which has natural gas and oil pipeline assets across the country, agreed to sell the...
wbrz.com
Report: Bodies recovered in Gulf after helicopter crashed off La. coast last week
GALLIANO, La. - Search crews have located the bodies of four men who died after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf while taking off from an oil rig last week. The wreck happened Thursday, Dec. 29 as the aircraft was taking off from a rig about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Our Lady of Lourdes, historic Uptown church unused since Katrina, set for restoration
Our Lady of Lourdes, the century-old former Roman Catholic church on the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Lasalle Street, is finally set to be rehabilitated after remaining unused since it was shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new owners — three local developers — plan to give the...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses spate of violent crime to start 2023
With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.
