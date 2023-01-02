Read full article on original website
Related
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
'Mad Dog' surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said.
Photos show Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting again
New photos of Hawaii's Kilauea show the volcano erupted again Thursday, less than a month after its previous 16-month eruption ended. Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanos.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0