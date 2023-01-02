Read full article on original website
Related
Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
The moment that changed Will Anderson’s relationship with Nick Saban
Of the hundreds of players Nick Saban has coached during his 16 seasons at Alabama, few are spoken about in the way Saban describes Will Anderson. “I don’t ever think there’s a perfect player, aight, but ...” Nick Saban began one night in September 2021. The outside...
Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama
Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
That time a freshman Jordan Battle crashed Saban’s jet ski, laughed it off
Jordan Battle is a character. That was never more obvious than last fall when his hilarious answer to a question about his favorite Nick Saban’s saying went viral. The fact, as an underclassman Alabama football player went on the record with Saban’s locker room humor also showed his confident courage.
As 2023 Alabama QB derby begins, Jalen Milroe talks offseason, lessons from A&M start
So, the inevitable is now a reality. Bryce Young’s time at Alabama is over and so the conversation begins. The 2023 Alabama quarterback competition is on. It’s been a while since the Crimson Tide had a real battle for QB1 and it’s certainly the first since transfer rules were loosened so the dynamic will be somewhat different than in the past.
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth
MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
Huskies Give Arizona a Game But Can't Win It
Mike Hopkins' team builds 14-point lead in Tucson, but lets it slip away.
Linebacker Terrell Lewis in line to play again
Terrell Lewis could play on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 27 after the Chicago Bears signed the former Alabama linebacker to their active roster on Wednesday. The Bears signed Lewis off their practice squad. He joined that unit on Dec. 20, four days after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.
Patrick Surtain II plays like an MVP for Denver Broncos in 2022
The Denver Broncos installed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to obtain nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. The Broncos will end their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers...
Monty Rice goes from Titans fan to Tennessee linebacker
When the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-9 on Oct. 11, 2009, at LP Field, an Alabama youngster saw quarterback Peyton Manning throw three touchdown passes in Nashville. That youngster, Monty Rice, now plays linebacker for the Titans in the same stadium. :. · RAIDERS’ JOSH JACOBS: ‘THAT DUDE’S...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0