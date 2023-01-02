ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

AL.com

Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama

Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report

The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Linebacker Terrell Lewis in line to play again

Terrell Lewis could play on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 27 after the Chicago Bears signed the former Alabama linebacker to their active roster on Wednesday. The Bears signed Lewis off their practice squad. He joined that unit on Dec. 20, four days after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Patrick Surtain II plays like an MVP for Denver Broncos in 2022

The Denver Broncos installed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to obtain nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. The Broncos will end their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers...
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Monty Rice goes from Titans fan to Tennessee linebacker

When the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-9 on Oct. 11, 2009, at LP Field, an Alabama youngster saw quarterback Peyton Manning throw three touchdown passes in Nashville. That youngster, Monty Rice, now plays linebacker for the Titans in the same stadium. :. · RAIDERS’ JOSH JACOBS: ‘THAT DUDE’S...
NASHVILLE, TN
