Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
20-year-old man killed after car erupts in flames in Winston County, authorities say
A 20-year-old man was killed Monday after the car he was driving erupted in flames after leaving the highway and striking a tree in Winston County, authorities said Thursday. Logan K. Lewis, 20, of Double Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 6:18 p.m. Monday on Alabama 195 near the 20-mile marker, about four miles south of Double Springs, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.
WAFF
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
WAFF
Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who is charged with manslaughter for her alleged involvement in the death of a child at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin pleaded not guilty...
WAAY-TV
Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day
The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers. They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb. Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends. The fire happened at a friend's house...
Deadly Triana shooting ruled ‘self-defense’
The Madison County District Attorney has declined to prosecute the person accused in a fatal Triana shooting, according to authorities.
WSFA
ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. ADOC Law Enforcement Services officers are investigating the incident. The...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3. The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing...
Decatur Utilities closes part of road for water service installation
Decatur Utilities will be servicing an area of Indian Hills Road on Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside
A Lauderdale County woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
3 arrested after police chase, 54 grams of methamphetamine found
A police chase in Limestone County ended with three men arrested and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine recovered.
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties
11:26 a.m. UPDATE: The warning has been cancelled early. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County, northeastern Franklin County and northwestern Lawrence County until 11:45 a.m. At 1057 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles...
Elkmont family still searching for help after Christmas Eve fire
An Elkmont family is still trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire on Christmas Eve caused them to lose everything they owned
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WHNT-TV
Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear
A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. Senator Katie Britt sits down for an interview after being sworn in as Alabama's first woman elected to the upper chamber. Alabama Leaders Seek Renewal of Economic Incentives. Some state leaders are...
WHNT-TV
Tornado Watch In Effect Until 4 AM For Parts Of The Tennessee Valley
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall and Etowah Counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This means that conditions are favorable for severe storms capable of producing a tornado. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track the next round of storms.
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
Judge: North Alabama school superintendent could be removed, decisions undone if hiring flawed
A judge on Tuesday for the second time warned Hartselle City Schools that its contract with a new superintendent and any significant actions the superintendent takes could cause problems if the court rules the school board’s hiring process was flawed. Brian Clayton took office as the head of the...
WAAY-TV
As permit-less conceal carry becomes law, North Alabama has a mixed reaction
As of January 1st, Alabamians can now conceal carry a gun without having to get a permit. Alabama joins 24 others states that have a similar law in place. The new law has split some people up in North Alabama on differing sides of opinion. Dewey Weaver, a gun store...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0