Sheffield, AL

AL.com

20-year-old man killed after car erupts in flames in Winston County, authorities say

A 20-year-old man was killed Monday after the car he was driving erupted in flames after leaving the highway and striking a tree in Winston County, authorities said Thursday. Logan K. Lewis, 20, of Double Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 6:18 p.m. Monday on Alabama 195 near the 20-mile marker, about four miles south of Double Springs, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. ADOC Law Enforcement Services officers are investigating the incident. The...
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3. The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear

A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. Senator Katie Britt sits down for an interview after being sworn in as Alabama's first woman elected to the upper chamber.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

