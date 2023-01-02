Earlier this season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had this to say about Tennessee after the team lost to South Carolina... “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs. They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend, ‘What are we? Are we 3 or 4? Where are we going? Are we in Arizona or are we in Atlanta?’ And the next thing you know, you forget you’ve gotta go play.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO