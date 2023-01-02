Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. […]
tigerdroppings.com
Here’s A Look At The Medical Staff That Are On-Site At Every NFL Game
Bart Scott Accused Tee Higgins of Lowering His Helmet on Damar Hamlin Hit on 'First Take'. LOL, The NFL PR spin is off the charts. I wonder if that medical staff are all equipped with the latest booster shot? They love shooting up their players with experimental gene altering drugs. Young athletes are dropping dead all over the world and we can't talk about it! Nothing to see here. All is well...
tigerdroppings.com
Bart Scott Accused Tee Higgins of Lowering His Helmet on Damar Hamlin Hit on 'First Take'
Damar Hamlin has been the focus of morning program. ESPN's First Take had a number of guests on to talk about the aftermath of Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, including Bart Scott who first called the hit that led to Hamlin's medical emergency "routine," but after an off-camera discussion with Stephen A. Smith during a commercial break, came back to accuse Tee Higgins of lowering his helmet and using it as a weapon on the play. Jump to 5:20 mark...
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee Fan Trolls Dabo Swinney By Sending Him Burgers
Earlier this season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had this to say about Tennessee after the team lost to South Carolina... “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs. They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend, ‘What are we? Are we 3 or 4? Where are we going? Are we in Arizona or are we in Atlanta?’ And the next thing you know, you forget you’ve gotta go play.”
Comments / 0