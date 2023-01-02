**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They met on Bumble. She said she was looking for someone to have fun with but was also open to something more serious. "Tony" had been single for a year following a bad breakup and was looking for a fresh start. They clicked instantly and hit it off from the very first date.

16 DAYS AGO