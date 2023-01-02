ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

OUR TAKE | On NC State’s 84-60 smackdown of #16 Duke

After ACC losses to Pitt, Miami, and Clemson, NC State fans were getting pretty nervous about this season starting to look a lot like last season. Today, it’s a different story. A different feeling. That’s because NC State didn’t just upset #16 Duke, they ran them out of the...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson

For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star G Austin Swartz Picks Up an Offer from NC State on Visit

4-Star 2024 Shooting Guard Austin Swartz (6’5″/180) took an unofficial visit to NC State yesterday, and he left with a scholarship offer. Swartz plays for Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina. ON3 ranks him as the #65 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and the #7 player in the state of North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
chatsports.com

Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra

DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter Commits to Penn State

Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter has committed to Penn State for his final year of eligibility. Carter entered the Transfer Portal on December 13th. Penn State (11-2) is currently ranked 11th and beat #8 Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl yesterday. He finished his career at NC State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
elisportsnetwork.com

Did Duke make a massive mistake on Tobacco Road? | Titus & Tate

FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss who the Duke Blue Devils should have hired to replace Coach K and why it would have scared a certain UNC fan. Was Jon Scheyer the right man for the job?. This post was originally published on this site.
DURHAM, NC
athleticbusiness.com

NC State Broadcaster Suspended After 'Illegal Aliens' Comment

North Carolina State football play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended for comments he made about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during a radio broadcast Friday afternoon. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," Hahn said while giving the score update for the Sun Bowl, which is played in El Paso and featured Pitt and UCLA.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All five victims […]
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
RALEIGH, NC
durhamtech.edu

‘It can change their legacy:’ Work-Based Education connects Durham Tech students to employers, Micara Lewis-Sessoms focuses growth on apprenticeships

Dr. Micara Lewis-Sessoms has led efforts in Work-Based Education at Durham Tech since 2007. The idea behind Work-Based Education was to connect students with employers while enrolled at the College so they could gain invaluable work experience before graduating and ensure their chosen career path was a good fit for them.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy