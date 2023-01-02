Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Related
packinsider.com
OUR TAKE | On NC State’s 84-60 smackdown of #16 Duke
After ACC losses to Pitt, Miami, and Clemson, NC State fans were getting pretty nervous about this season starting to look a lot like last season. Today, it’s a different story. A different feeling. That’s because NC State didn’t just upset #16 Duke, they ran them out of the...
UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson
For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
packinsider.com
4-Star G Austin Swartz Picks Up an Offer from NC State on Visit
4-Star 2024 Shooting Guard Austin Swartz (6’5″/180) took an unofficial visit to NC State yesterday, and he left with a scholarship offer. Swartz plays for Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina. ON3 ranks him as the #65 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and the #7 player in the state of North Carolina.
chatsports.com
Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach 'not 100 percent yet'
Junior point guard Jeremy Roach has been on the court for five of Duke basketball's six games since sustaining a still-nagging toe injury on his right foot when the now-No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) lost to the now-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship bout in late November.
packinsider.com
Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter Commits to Penn State
Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter has committed to Penn State for his final year of eligibility. Carter entered the Transfer Portal on December 13th. Penn State (11-2) is currently ranked 11th and beat #8 Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl yesterday. He finished his career at NC State...
elisportsnetwork.com
Did Duke make a massive mistake on Tobacco Road? | Titus & Tate
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss who the Duke Blue Devils should have hired to replace Coach K and why it would have scared a certain UNC fan. Was Jon Scheyer the right man for the job?. This post was originally published on this site.
NCSU basketball Coach Kevin Keatts reacts to Damar Hamlin health scare
Keatts described dropping to his knees to pray for Hamlin and how it reminded him of a health scare during an NCSU game in 2017.
athleticbusiness.com
NC State Broadcaster Suspended After 'Illegal Aliens' Comment
North Carolina State football play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended for comments he made about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during a radio broadcast Friday afternoon. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," Hahn said while giving the score update for the Sun Bowl, which is played in El Paso and featured Pitt and UCLA.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
elisportsnetwork.com
COVID-19 vaccines almost certainly didn't cause Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Here's what may have
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss who the Duke Blue Devils should have hired to replace Coach K and why it would have scared a certain UNC fan. Was Jon Scheyer the right man for the job? ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Meg Paradise is opening a dry bar in Raleigh
Umbrella Dry Bar will feature zero-proof wine and beer, mocktails, a bottle shop, tasting bar, and event space.
WRAL
Gas spill closes entire direction of I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 440 was closed Thursday after a diesel truck overturned and the gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel on the roadway. The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed before 1:15 p.m. at Exit 4B for Lake Boone Trail. Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.
cbs17
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
wraltechwire.com
In Raleigh, a ‘sobering’ recession could mean ‘tremendous opportunity,’ says exec
RALEIGH – Looking ahead to 2023 is a sobering exercise, said Brian Leary, the chief operating officer at Highwoods Properties, who spoke to an audience at the Launch 2023 event in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. “It is sobering,” said Leary, noting that the year ahead projects to be one...
1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All five victims […]
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
durhamtech.edu
‘It can change their legacy:’ Work-Based Education connects Durham Tech students to employers, Micara Lewis-Sessoms focuses growth on apprenticeships
Dr. Micara Lewis-Sessoms has led efforts in Work-Based Education at Durham Tech since 2007. The idea behind Work-Based Education was to connect students with employers while enrolled at the College so they could gain invaluable work experience before graduating and ensure their chosen career path was a good fit for them.
Comments / 0