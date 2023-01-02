Strong winds likely Tuesday with possibility of hail and a tornado
Thunderstorms are likely to bring strong winds and possibly hail into the Decatur area on Tuesday, and there's a slight possibility of a tornado, the National Weather Service said.
Media Account for The Decatur Daily
