Decatur, AL

Strong winds likely Tuesday with possibility of hail and a tornado

By Bruce McLellan Executive Editor
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago

Thunderstorms are likely to bring strong winds and possibly hail into the Decatur area on Tuesday, and there's a slight possibility of a tornado, the National Weather Service said.

WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Several waves of strong to severe storms Tuesday

Several waves of strong to severe storms are expected across North Alabama Tuesday. A Level 2 severe weather risk remains in effect for our entire region. Here are the arrival times for the initial round of storms later this morning and early afternoon. Shoals: 9 AM - 11 AM. I-65...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities crews respond to power outage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to a power outage in northwest Madison County impacting customers. The customers impacted by the outage are from the Tennessee state line to south to Toney Road and from Limestone County line east to Scott Road. This story will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meridianville home destroyed in early morning fire

ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was immediately confiscated...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dead after falling from construction scaffolding in Huntsville

One man is dead after falling from construction scaffolding in Huntsville Thursday morning. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said they responded to the scene about 7:30 a.m. off Old Monrovia Road. Webster said the man was pronounced dead on the scene after falling 20-30 feet. He said the victim was between...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night

Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
BOAZ, AL
