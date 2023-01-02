ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson receives nearly $800 million for water infrastructure repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the capital city has received nearly $800 million to help repair this city’s water infrastructure. In 2022, Congress passed a bill that included $600 million in emergency funding for water infrastructure projects in Jackson. Lumumba said the funds will be used to help replace pipes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders finalize payment settlement for Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a payment agreement between the city and Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, January 3. In a 4-2 vote, the council approved a claims docket that included the last $1.6 million payment to finalize the $4.8 million settlement with the garbage company. Council President Ashby Foote believes there […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party manager now has some money to spend, a month after a court tapped him to take over Jackson’s beleaguered water system. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved transferring more than $18.4 million from city coffers into accounts managed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor to make ‘major announcement’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, January 5. City leaders said Lumumba will be discussing a major announcement. The news conference will begin at 11:00 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Jackson Public Schools Go Virtual As More Than Half Lack Water

JACKSON, Miss.—The Jackson Public School District opted for virtual instruction for its nearly 20,000 students today, the first school day of the spring semester, after reporting that more than half of its 54 schools “have low or no water pressure” in a press release Wednesday, Jan. 4. A cold front over the Christmas weekend damaged the City of Jackson’s water system, affecting supply across the city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

MDEQ director: ‘NAACP failed to allege a single fact to support’ state discriminated against Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the state’s environmental regulatory agency has fired back at claims his department discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for sewer projects, and questions whether the investigation into the allegations is politically motivated. In December, the Mississippi Department of Environmental...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU asks students to delay move-in due to city water pressure issues, again

Citing low water pressure due to broken pipes near campus, Jackson State University sent an email Tuesday morning asking students to wait to move into dorms until later this week or this weekend. Residence halls are scheduled to open tomorrow, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m.  The request comes after freezing temperatures strained Jackson’s ailing water […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Neshoba County house fire

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
ms.gov

MAC Board of Commissioners Names David Lewis as New MAC Executive Director

The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) Board of Commissioners has named David Lewis of Jackson as the new executive director of the state arts agency following a national search. Lewis will begin his tenure with the agency on January 18, 2023. A Jackson native, Lewis is undeniably passionate about Mississippi and...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
breezynews.com

Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS

Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

