Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
FBI participates in Alaska HIDTA Initiative Campaign to combat drug trafficking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in a statewide advertising campaign, launched by the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. This law enforcement effort follows reports that,...
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
kdll.org
Building community with recycled synthetic lumber: A new Alaskan business is helping Homer recycle more plastic
Pulling back the brush up above the tideline during a beach clean up effort in Prince William Sound, Patrick Simpson was astounded to see a kaleidoscope of shredded plastic. Growing up in Cordova, and the son of a fisherman, beach debris wasn’t new to Simpson, but seeing this tangle of tiny plastic pieces felt different.
akbizmag.com
Alaska’s Newest Infusion Center Aims to Become the State’s First Accredited Facility
Receiving infusion therapy outside of a hospital setting is an option again in Alaska for many patients. LUX Infusion, the state’s newest stand-alone ambulatory infusion center, has big plans for the new year, seeking national accreditation for its Anchorage location. The National Infusion Center Association is set to publish...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Full service restaurants see slow post pandemic recovery
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Across the nation restaurants of all sizes suffered when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Alaska was certainly no exception and full service restaurants or dine-in restaurants suffered significantly. Generating much of their revenue during the tourism season, the onset of the pandemic meant that many of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 charged following fatal house fire in Southwest Alaska
UPPER KALSKAG, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kalskag man has been charged with murder and arson, among other charges, following the deaths of two people who were discovered among the remains of a house fire in Upper Kalskag last week. According to Alaska State Troopers, 26-year-old Levi D. Levi was charged...
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
KITV.com
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
alaskareporter.com
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state: Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882
The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Vasilios Gialopsos signed an order transferring Telephone Hill, a historic residential area overlooking downtown Juneau, to the capital city.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Alaska: 9 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 470 active general dentists in Alaska. Alaska has 317 dental professional shortage areas. Alaska received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Alaska was No. 46 on...
“Most Haunted Road In Alaska”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Alaska is known for its vast wilderness, rugged terrain, and intense natural beauty. But it's also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. Here are four of the most famously haunted roads in Alaska:
kmxt.org
After more than 2 decades, a familiar face in the state capitol – and Kodiak – retires
Doug Letch, who has served in incoming Senate President Gary Stevens’ office for more than two decades as a legislative aide, retired on Friday. He’s been working remotely from Florida since Alaska’s legislative session ended in May, and on his first day off the job, he said he was still getting used to the new schedule.
alaskapublic.org
State workers say chronic understaffing caused food stamp backlog
Thousands of Alaskans have been waiting without food stamps for months due to a backlog in the Division of Public Assistance. In December, Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said the backlog was caused by a 2021 cyberattack and a huge influx of paperwork after the state ended its public health emergency. But sources inside and outside the division say the problem goes back much further. They blame the backlog on chronic understaffing and say deep workforce cuts in 2021 sent the division into chaos.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
A North Dakota real estate scam to be on the lookout for
Hackers target email accounts of real estate brokers and salespersons, as well as parties involved in real estate transactions, like banks.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union. The land of Alaska was purchased by...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 05, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Last month was the wettest December on record in Anchorage. A nationwide egg shortage has hit Alaska especially hard. And Rhonda McBride looks back on Mary Peltola’s fight to be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
radiokenai.com
Alaska Department Of Transportation Updates Highway Cameras
The Alaska Department of Transportation, having dealt with ordering and delivery issues over the past year, has announced the receipt and the continued installation of new cameras for numerous locations within the Alaska highway system. According to the DOT and Alaska 511, contractors are installing (and repairing) cameras and dealing...
Comments / 0