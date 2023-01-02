ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

FBI participates in Alaska HIDTA Initiative Campaign to combat drug trafficking

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in a statewide advertising campaign, launched by the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. This law enforcement effort follows reports that,...
Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.
Full service restaurants see slow post pandemic recovery

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Across the nation restaurants of all sizes suffered when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Alaska was certainly no exception and full service restaurants or dine-in restaurants suffered significantly. Generating much of their revenue during the tourism season, the onset of the pandemic meant that many of the...
2 charged following fatal house fire in Southwest Alaska

UPPER KALSKAG, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kalskag man has been charged with murder and arson, among other charges, following the deaths of two people who were discovered among the remains of a house fire in Upper Kalskag last week. According to Alaska State Troopers, 26-year-old Levi D. Levi was charged...
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy

A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state: Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882

The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Vasilios Gialopsos signed an order transferring Telephone Hill, a historic residential area overlooking downtown Juneau, to the capital city.
The state of dentistry in Alaska: 9 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 470 active general dentists in Alaska. Alaska has 317 dental professional shortage areas. Alaska received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Alaska was No. 46 on...
State workers say chronic understaffing caused food stamp backlog

Thousands of Alaskans have been waiting without food stamps for months due to a backlog in the Division of Public Assistance. In December, Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said the backlog was caused by a 2021 cyberattack and a huge influx of paperwork after the state ended its public health emergency. But sources inside and outside the division say the problem goes back much further. They blame the backlog on chronic understaffing and say deep workforce cuts in 2021 sent the division into chaos.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union. The land of Alaska was purchased by...
Midday Report January 05, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Last month was the wettest December on record in Anchorage. A nationwide egg shortage has hit Alaska especially hard. And Rhonda McBride looks back on Mary Peltola’s fight to be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
Alaska Department Of Transportation Updates Highway Cameras

The Alaska Department of Transportation, having dealt with ordering and delivery issues over the past year, has announced the receipt and the continued installation of new cameras for numerous locations within the Alaska highway system. According to the DOT and Alaska 511, contractors are installing (and repairing) cameras and dealing...
