A new year often brings about purges – closet clean-outs, Dry Januarys – and one company is urging its employees to ditch work meetings, too. Shopify, the Canadian e-commerce company, announced this week that it will conduct a “calendar purge” in 2023, requiring staff to scrap recurring meetings with more than three people in attendance. Meetings of any sort held on Wednesdays are out, too, and any event with an invite list of over 50 people can only be held on Thursdays between 11 and 5pm ET.

