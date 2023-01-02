Read full article on original website
Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
thecomeback.com
Texas fires disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard
Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday. The firing comes less than a month after the disgraced coach was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony. The charge was for assault on a family member. The Austin Statesman first reported the news. They tweeted, “Texas fires men’s...
Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job
Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Coaching Candidates to Replace Chris Beard at Texas
The Texas Longhorns made the move to fire men’s basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, so now what happens with his job?. For the second time in three years, athletic director Chris Del Conte will have to make a decision about who will lead his men’s basketball program.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Chris Beard Fired by University of Texas
Texas Longhorns’ head basketball coach Chris Beard has been fired by the University of Texas after having been suspended without pay since mid-December due to pending felony assault charges that stemmed from a domestic dispute with his fiance. “The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard,” Texas...
Which 2023 Texas Longhorns Recruits Are Enrolling Early?
The Texas Longhorns have a star-studded class heading to Austin, and the list of players arriving for spring football is impressive
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #6 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 70-57 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 66-65.
onekindesign.com
A spectacular modern Texas hill country home embraces the outdoors
J Christopher Architecture is responsible for the design of this fabulous modern home located in the Rollingwood neighborhood of Austin, Texas. The dwelling is nestled on a unique guitar-shaped lot that has a limited buildable area. To accommodate for the limited footprint, the architects devised a four-story elevator that forms a “spine” to distribute the living spaces vertically.
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
post-register.com
Roland receives jersey as parting gift
After 32 years of service as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Caldwell County, Joe Roland took the dais for the last time before his official retirement on Tuesday prior to a swearing-in ceremony for new and re-elected officials. Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden presented Roland with a personalized Dallas Cowboys jersey bearing the number 32 for the occasion. “At every court meeting, win or lose, Commissioner Roland can be seen wearing one of his Cowboys jerseys, so we wanted to give him this one to show our appreciation for his service.” Photo by Miles Smith.
3 Texas Places Among The Best Music Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America.
New taquería opening this week in South Austin
A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Round Rock store — again
A Round Rock store sold a winning $1 million lottery ticket for the second time in just weeks.
tctmd.com
Priya Kothapalli, MD
Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some. A report from Taste of Home sought to find the...
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
hellogeorgetown.com
Georgetown Woman One of Two Selected for State Master Gardener Emeritae
The following is a news release from the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office. After recently retiring from the association, Winola VanArtsdalen of Georgetown and Jane Bowman of Cedar Park were conferred the prestigious award of Texas Master Gardener Emerita after long and dedicated service to the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. As AgriLife Extension volunteers, Master Gardeners give to the community by extending research-based knowledge and providing solutions in one-to-one problem solving, in demonstration gardens, educational programs, and educational materials.
