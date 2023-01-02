ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

thecomeback.com

Texas fires disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard

Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday. The firing comes less than a month after the disgraced coach was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony. The charge was for assault on a family member. The Austin Statesman first reported the news. They tweeted, “Texas fires men’s...
AUSTIN, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job

Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
DURHAM, NC
heartlandcollegesports.com

Coaching Candidates to Replace Chris Beard at Texas

The Texas Longhorns made the move to fire men’s basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, so now what happens with his job?. For the second time in three years, athletic director Chris Del Conte will have to make a decision about who will lead his men’s basketball program.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Chris Beard Fired by University of Texas

Texas Longhorns’ head basketball coach Chris Beard has been fired by the University of Texas after having been suspended without pay since mid-December due to pending felony assault charges that stemmed from a domestic dispute with his fiance. “The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard,” Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #6 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 70-57 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 66-65.
AUSTIN, TX
onekindesign.com

A spectacular modern Texas hill country home embraces the outdoors

J Christopher Architecture is responsible for the design of this fabulous modern home located in the Rollingwood neighborhood of Austin, Texas. The dwelling is nestled on a unique guitar-shaped lot that has a limited buildable area. To accommodate for the limited footprint, the architects devised a four-story elevator that forms a “spine” to distribute the living spaces vertically.
AUSTIN, TX
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
post-register.com

Roland receives jersey as parting gift

After 32 years of service as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Caldwell County, Joe Roland took the dais for the last time before his official retirement on Tuesday prior to a swearing-in ceremony for new and re-elected officials. Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden presented Roland with a personalized Dallas Cowboys jersey bearing the number 32 for the occasion. “At every court meeting, win or lose, Commissioner Roland can be seen wearing one of his Cowboys jerseys, so we wanted to give him this one to show our appreciation for his service.” Photo by Miles Smith.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
Axios Charlotte

New taquería opening this week in South Austin

A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My...
AUSTIN, TX
tctmd.com

Priya Kothapalli, MD

Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Georgetown Woman One of Two Selected for State Master Gardener Emeritae

The following is a news release from the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office. After recently retiring from the association, Winola VanArtsdalen of Georgetown and Jane Bowman of Cedar Park were conferred the prestigious award of Texas Master Gardener Emerita after long and dedicated service to the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. As AgriLife Extension volunteers, Master Gardeners give to the community by extending research-based knowledge and providing solutions in one-to-one problem solving, in demonstration gardens, educational programs, and educational materials.
GEORGETOWN, TX

