Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect dead after 1 police officer fatally shot, another injured

By Max Zahn, Matt Foster
 5 days ago

A man wanted in connection with the shooting of two police officers, one fatally, died on Monday after being shot by officers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

“While fleeing from officers, the suspect fired at officers,” Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said. “The officers returned fire. The suspect was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The suspect, Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, had initially fled a traffic stop, Kearns said. He was wanted for probation violations and weapons charges, officials said.

An hours-long search for him in the town of Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, turned into a foot pursuit and ended with multiple "shooting incidents," according to authorities in Allegheny County.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: A stock photo show police car lights and crime scene tape.

The deceased officer was struck in the head by gunfire. The injured officer was struck in the leg and is stable, authorities said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Monday night identified the slain officer as Police Chief Justin McIntire.

"Today's tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us," said Shapiro, who is also the state's governor-elect.

"Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe -- and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community," he added.

Kearns later Monday said Swan had fled the scene in Brackenridge in a stolen silver Subaru. Detectives in Pittsburgh were alerted that he may be headed there. Officers mobilized and “saturated” the city’s Lincoln neighborhood, where they believed the suspect might have fled, Kearns said.

“They attempted to stop the vehicle,” he said. “The vehicle fled.”

The suspect led Pittsburgh police officers on a car chase, before crashing the Subaru and fleeing into nearby woods, Kearns said. Police surrounded the area. The suspect then fled into a housing development, where he exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. Swan was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

"Based on the description and the circumstances, we believe that is in fact the suspect we were seeking in the shooting of the officers in Brackenridge this afternoon," Kearns said.

Jim Thompson
5d ago

Well I say that every man that signs that contract to be a law enforcement officer knows his fate . and only the blessed and lucky retire .. If you take a moment to look at the statistics on divorce rates among law enforcement officers & suicide and let's not forget spouse assaults you would be shocked Anybody with common sense would not go out there and gamble that they're not coming home tonight just for a job no money in this world is worth it !!!!!!

Dan Hill
4d ago

Tragic that the officer's were killed and wounded. prayers for their families and friends as they grieve their loss.

Raelyn Staley
4d ago

condolences to the family and friends who all knew him,such a tragedy.

