WLBT
Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A
A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
Jackson Free Press
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon
Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
mageenews.com
Womack Announces Candidacy for Supervisors District 3
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. After many prayers and much family discussion, I have been encouraged by friends and colleagues to seek the office of District 3 Supervisor in Simpson County.
