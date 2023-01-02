Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk Heating Up; Tanking For Bedard
NHL Trade chatter is picking up again and a Western Conference team has their eyes on the Boston Bruins. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Could the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues become dance partners on...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Yardbarker
Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal
It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
Yardbarker
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Yardbarker
Six players from hyped 2022 recruiting class among those fleeing Texas A&M
Per On3, the Aggies — who finished 5-7 in 2022 — lead college football with players who transferred out with 27. Of those players, six are from the much-ballyhooed top recruiting class of 2022. Cornerback Denver Harris and WR Chris Marshall were five-star recruits. Harris left for LSU, and Marshall is heading to Ole Miss.
Yardbarker
New mock draft highlights madness of prospect evaluation
Duck for cover. Mock draft season is here. In its first mock draft of 2023, Football Outsiders has the Houston Texans selecting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud first overall. That goes against the conventional wisdom that has Houston drafting 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young of Alabama. In Football Outsiders'...
Yardbarker
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Huskies Give Arizona a Game But Can't Win It
Mike Hopkins' team builds 14-point lead in Tucson, but lets it slip away.
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Says NBA Should Create 4-Point And 5-Point Shots And Create The Real Circus Because No One Wants To Play Defense Anymore
The NBA is an ever-evolving league. Over the years, we have seen the league change many rules and regulations in order to make it favorable for fans who love seeing high-scoring games. It's evident from the fact that we have seen a plethora of high-scoring games in the last few years.
‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth
MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
Yardbarker
Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022
In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Positions of Need in 2023 NFL Draft - Top 5 IDL
We previously reported on the three biggest positions of need for the Las Vegas Raiders as they turn their attention to the off-season. One of those positions is the interior defensive line. The Raiders have two top-tier edge rushers who consistently get to the quarterback, but they need to find some players who can generate pressure from the interior and stop the run.
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
