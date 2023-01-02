ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk Heating Up; Tanking For Bedard

NHL Trade chatter is picking up again and a Western Conference team has their eyes on the Boston Bruins. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Could the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues become dance partners on...
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal

It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

New mock draft highlights madness of prospect evaluation

Duck for cover. Mock draft season is here. In its first mock draft of 2023, Football Outsiders has the Houston Texans selecting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud first overall. That goes against the conventional wisdom that has Houston drafting 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young of Alabama. In Football Outsiders'...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job

Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022

In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Positions of Need in 2023 NFL Draft - Top 5 IDL

We previously reported on the three biggest positions of need for the Las Vegas Raiders as they turn their attention to the off-season. One of those positions is the interior defensive line. The Raiders have two top-tier edge rushers who consistently get to the quarterback, but they need to find some players who can generate pressure from the interior and stop the run.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears

For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
CHICAGO, IL

