Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
bodyslam.net
Max Caster Reveals John Cena Told Him He Does Rap Gimmick Better Than He Ever Did
Max Caster is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions and he is always a highlight of AEW television. After all, fans simply stay quiet and listen whenever Caster drops his bars. While speaking with AJ Awesome on The AJ Awesome Show, Caster was asked to name his inspirations...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
bodyslam.net
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Becomes The IWGP United States Champion At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega co-main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGO United States Championship. This was not a match, this was a fight, a war, a brutal beating. Kenny Omega picked up the win after a hard-fought battle which saw tables used, exposed turnbuckles, a bloody Ospreay and Omega drilling his knee right through Ospreay’s face. Now, the AEW star holds NJPW gold once again and will be taking the US title back to the United States.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Posts TikTok Of Him Hanging Out With New Day And Jimmy Uso Backstage At Last Week’s SmackDown
The Face that Runs the Place had not wrestled a single match in 2022 and his streak of wrestling once every year for the last 20 years was in deep jeopardy. However, John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces Attendance Number For Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan has been on very strict restrictions regarding their crowd ever since the pandemic. From half crowds, to no noise crowds, they slowly but surely worked with the government to abide by the rules and work towards getting crowds back. Now, though they’re not fully back to 100%, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom held the most fans in attendance since the pandemic began. Today, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 had an attendance of 26,085 fans watching the event live in the Tokyo Dome. And the best part, they were all allowed to make noise!
bodyslam.net
Huge Stipulation Added To Potential AEW Revolution Championship Match
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF could take place, but on one condition. Bryan Danielson beat Tony Nese tonight on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Bryan called out MJF and wanted to fight him. MJF of course would not step into the ring and stayed on the ramp. He won’t fight now. But, if Bryan wants a shot at the AEW World Title, he has to become number one contender. The way to do that? Win every single week on AEW Dynamite until February 8th and then he will get a title shot at Revolution. Bryan accepted on the condition that when he wins, he gets to pick the stipulation for Revolution. MJF accepted and then Bryan revealed that the Revolution stipulation will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Bryan promises to expose MJF as a wrestler at Revolution.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Results – 1/5/23
IMPACT Wrestling aired on AXSTV Thursday night and featured Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde to kick off the show and Chris Sabin battled Matt Cardona in the main event. You can check out full results below. IMPACT Wrestling 1/5/23. Masha Slamovich def. Taylor Wilde. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve) def....
bodyslam.net
Suzu Suzuki Challenges Giulia For The World Of STARDOM Championship
Giulia has her first challenger. Today at STARDOM Triangle Derby, World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai battled Ram Kaichow, Maya Yukihi & Maika Ozaki in the main event of the show in a losing effort. Following the match, Suzu Suzuki made her way to the ring and confronted Giuilia. Suzu makes claim to the World of Stardom title and Giulia accepted the challenge for her first championship defense on February 4th in Osaka Japan. Giulia also mentioned that she will have a surprise for Suzu. What could it be?
bodyslam.net
Ethan Page Becomes The First Ever All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion, Major Implications In Place For First Defense
Ethan Page is a champion. AEW’s All Elite Arcade hosted by Evil Uno hosted a Mario Kart tournament to crown the first ever All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion. Eight competitors raced in sets of four and the two winners would race each other in the finals to determine a champion. In the first set, Kip Sabian defeated Athena, Penelope Ford and John Silver to advance to the finals. In the second set, Ethan Page and Orange Cassidy tied against Angelico and Ruby SoHo. Therefore, the finals became a three way Mario Kart race between Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian. Ethan Page ended up winning the Grand Prix and became the inaugural champion.
bodyslam.net
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Plans Revealed
The plans have been revealed. AEW Dynamite is live on TBS at 8/7c tonight from Seattle, Washington. We know of most of the matches going into the show, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported the full list of plans for tonight’s event. You can see the plans below which include some small spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Was Afraid He Would Embarrass Himself In The Ring With Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle almost wrestled Bret Hart, but it wouldn’t come to pass. The Olympic Gold Medalist arrived at WWE in 1999, two years later after Bret Hart’s exit in Montreal from the company. Kurt Angle claimed that he always wanted to have a dream showdown with The Hitman. He spoke about this during an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Is Doing Well After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle is doing well after his double knee surgery. While speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle opened up a bit about his double knee replacement. He said that things are going a bit better, but there was a time when he “hit a wall.”. “I’m doing...
bodyslam.net
Darby Allin Set To Defend His TNT Championship On AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (1/6) Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Dr Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling...
bodyslam.net
Major League Wrestling Looking To Revive MLW UNDERGROUND
MLW is heading back underground. Back in 2003, MLW had the MLW UNDERGROUND television series that ran from 2003 to 2004. The series was hosted by former Extreme Championship Wrestling commentator Joey Styles. Now, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, MLW UNDERGROUND is in the process of a revival.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Triangle Derby Opening Night Results – 1/3/23
STARDOM held their opening night of Triangle Derby on January 3, 2023. This is a six-woman tag team tournament and it aired on STARDOM World. Winners of each match gain 2 points in the tournament and draws gain each team 1 point. You can check out the results of the show below.
bodyslam.net
Miyu Yamashita Suffers Concussion, Off Of Pro Wrestling Eve’s 100th Show On 1/7/23￼
Miyu Yamashita is on the shelf with a concussion. Miyu Yamashita is the reigning champion of Pro Wrestling EVE. Now, the promotion has announced that Miyu will not be able to fly out to London for the event because she has been diagnosed with a concussion. Making the announcement via Twitter, Pro Wrestling EVE has stated that an announcement will come in the coming days about a card change, and Yamashita’s next appearance will be announced as soon as possible.
Comments / 0